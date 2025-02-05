Who Are the Wrexham Owners? The Full Structure of Investors at the Club
Wrexham A.F.C.—one of the oldest clubs in world soccer—have experienced a remarkable revival both on and off the pitch in recent times.
After spending a decade and a half languishing in the lower leagues, the Red Dragons are now back in the big time, with back-to-back promotions propelling them from tier five to tier three in the English soccer pyramid.
Meanwhile, the club's historic Racecourse Ground is undergoing a major revamp, and the team has also been the focal point of the hugely popular FX docuseries, "Welcome to Wrexham," which has helped attract a new wave of supporters from around the world.
So, what’s behind this extraordinary transformation? In short: a sensational Hollywood takeover led by actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, who have not only invested heavily in the club to restore its former glory, but have also turned it into a global phenomenon.
Here’s everything you need to know about Wrexham’s owners and its other investors.
Who Owns Wrexham A.F.C.?
McElhenney and Reynolds completed their high-profile takeover of Wrexham in February 2021, purchasing the club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust for $2.5 million.
The club's executive director is Humphrey Ker––a British actor and writer who worked with McElhenney on his Apple TV show, "Mythic Quest."
Kerrr is said to be the man who inspired McElhenney and Reynolds to buy the Welsh club.
In an interview with BBC Sport shortly after the takeover was completed, Ker claimed to have introduced McElhenney to soccer during their "lunch breaks" at work.
"Just by pure osmosis, I got him interested in the game to the degree that he decides to buy a football team," he explained, adding: "Within a month's time we had Ryan on board, we had found a football brokerage team in New York and we were in the process of trying to find a football club."
Explaining why they chose Wrexham, Ker revealed that a list of criteria was drawn up—including facilities, fanbase, history, and financial potential—and Wrexham came out on top.
"It wasn't about glamour, it wasn't about commercial viability," Ker says. "It was purely a desire to find a place that wore its heart on its sleeve as a football town and that needed a bit of a helping hand," he said.
Who Else Invests in Wrexham? Additional Investors and Stakeholders
Since taking ownership of Wrexham, McElhenney and Reynolds have sold two minority stakes in the club to separate investors.
The first came in April 2024 when, according to Sportico, the owners of Mexican club Club Necaxa acquired a 5% stake in Wrexham. The deal was part of a wider partnership, with Reynolds and McElhenney also securing a minority stake in Club Necaxa around the same time.
In October of the same year, Wrexham sold another minority club stake to the Allyn family––the former owners of global medical device company Welch Allyn.
In a club statement, Wrexham said the investment, which was made through Red Dragon Ventures, a joint venture formed between the Allyn family and McElhenney and Reynolds, will "will help fuel the club’s lofty ambitions, as well as those of the broader Wrexham community."
“Wrexham has earned the world’s attention and we are focused on bringing on board world-class partners to help with the next phase of our growth," said McElhenney and Reynolds.
"We have been fortunate to get to know the Allyn family and we are blown away by their intelligence, kindness and commitment," they added. "They are exactly the type of partners we will need for this amazing endeavor.”
While Wrexham doesn’t have any further stakeholders, several companies hold financial interests in the club.
United Airlines serves as the front-of-shirt sponsor, with the deal valued at approximately $400,000 according to GlobalData. Meanwhile, software company Meta Quest sponsors the back of Wrexham’s shirts.
Other sponsorships include Gatorade as the club’s official drinks partner, and STōK Cold Brew, which sponsors the stadium. Local brewery Wrexham Lager also has a presence, sponsoring the Yale Stand within the ground.
Disney, which owns FX, holds the exclusive rights to produce the docuseries "Welcome to Wrexham," chronicling the club's rise under McElhenney and Reynolds. While Wrexham doesn’t profit directly, it's reported that Disney earns over $530,000 per episode.
How Has Wrexham Changed Under Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds ?
In addition to securing multiple promotions and an upcoming stadium revamp, McElhenney and Reynolds' takeover of Wrexham has, according to club director Shaun Harvey, caused the club's value to soar well beyond the $2.5 million they originally paid.
Speaking at the SportNXT conference in Australia last year, Harvey said: "It is an investment that has paid off. Now worth £9 million ($11 million)."
Harvey added that McElhenney and Reynolds' investment and management of Wrexham has also had a broader impact, attracting a wider audience to lower-league football and serving as a model for other potential investors to follow.
"The ownership and success has now created a spotlight on the Football League and non-league football, making it attractive for overseas investment," he said.
The Future of Wrexham’s Ownership
In terms of what's next for Wrexham, the club will be focused on continuing its climb up the leagues, with hopes of eventually reaching the Premier League. Currently near the top of League One, the team is on track to achieve that goal in the near future.
McElhenney and Reynolds have also expressed their desire to expand the Racecourse Ground to a 55,000-seat stadium so that “the whole town could come” to games.
As for the club’s ownership moving forward, McElhenney and Reynolds, who recently became co-owners of Wrexham Lager, further strengthening their ties with the town, are in it for the long run.
"At the beginning we thought let’s see how long we can last and try to improve this club year after year, and then we’ll see,” McElhenney told BBC Radio 4’s Today program in 2022. “Now, in the last year and a half, we’ve realized we’re in this for the rest of our lives.”