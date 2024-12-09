Everything We Know About Welcome to Wrexham Season 4
Just over four years ago, actors Ryan Reynolds and Ryan McElhenney decided to swap the rolling hills of Hollywood for wet and windy Wales when they purchased soccer club Wrexham A.F.C.
Since the takeover, the club, which is the third-oldest in world soccer, has gone from strength-to-strength, earning back-to-back promotions from the English fifth tier to the third.
Judging on their performances so far this season, a third promotion in three years is now very much on the cards, which, if achieved, would leave the Red Dragons just one step away from the Premier League.
Wrexham's rapid rise under Reynolds and McElhenney has been captured every step of the way in the hugely popular FX series "Welcome to Wrexham," which has earned critical acclaim and had its third season air earlier this year.
Will it be back for a fourth season, though? Here's everything we know so far.
Will There be a "Welcome to Wrexham" Season 4?
To answer this one swiftly: Yes, "Welcome to Wrexham" has been renewed for a fourth season.
The news was announced by Reynolds and McElhenny during Disney’s 2024 upfront presentation back in May, just two weeks after the show's third season started airing.
“Wrexham AFC has exceeded all expectations on the pitch and with fans, scoring back-to-back promotions under the leadership of Rob and Ryan and rising to compete in League One next season,” said Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment.
“’Welcome to Wrexham’ is scoring big too, winning five Emmy Awards and a fourth season that will continue to document the team’s remarkable journey and its impact on the Wrexham community and growing legion of fans worldwide," he added.
When Will Season 4 of "Welcome to Wrexham" Air?
There has been no date set for when "Welcome to Wrexham" Season 4 will air just yet.
The air dates of the previous three seasons have also been inconsistent, leaving no clue as to when season four could drop. Season 1 aired in August 2022, while Season 2 debuted in September of the following year, shortly after Wrexham's 2022/23 campaign had finished.
Season 3, meanwhile, began showing in at the start of May, and its finale aired in June.
Tom's Guide predicts that Season 4 will air in April 2025, which means the series will still be able to cover the end of Wrexham's 2024/25 season.
What Can Fans Expect From "Welcome to Wrexham" Season 4 to Cover?
"Welcome to Wrexham" Season 4 will, barring an extremely unlikely change in format, cover the Welsh club's 2024/25 campaign in League One.
The season, which is Wrexham's first back in the English third tier in a decade, began with the team's 5,000th-ever league match.
Held at Wrexham's home stadium, the Racecourse Ground, Phil Parkinson's side won the game against Wycombe Wanderers 3-2 courtesy of a late winner from forward Steven Fletcher. Reynolds was in the stands watching.
Since then, the Red Dragons have lost just three times in the league—form that sees them sit near the table's summit and on track for yet another promotion. Parkinson's men have, however, have been dumped out of both the FA Cup and EFL Cup in the first rounds.
Other talking points from the season so far include the Allyn family of New York being announced as a new minority investor in October; the club's draw with Chelsea during a pre-season tour of North America; and the broadcast of a game against Barnsley in a state of the art shared reality theater in Los Angeles.
Wrexham's women's team, which has been featured in the show since the second season, will likely be spotlighted again in Season 4, too.
The team was promoted to the Adran Premier, formerly the Welsh Premier Women's League, for the first-ever time in 2023, but after a solid first season, is currently struggling, having lost six of its nine games this term.
Will There be Any New Faces in "Welcome to Wrexham" Season 4?
Wrexham made a number of statement signings in the summer after gaining promotion to League One, including the acquisitions of goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo from Arsenal and midfielder Ollie Rathbone from Rotherham United, both of whom have been star players for the team so far this season.
The club also broke its club record transfer fee to bring in striker Modou Faal from West Bromwich Albion.
The 21-year-old, who cost Wrexham $740,000, has barely featured since the move, however, playing just 31 minutes of soccer in League One.
On the women's side of things, Wrexham signed striker Abbie Iddenden on a one-year deal in September. The 24-year-old, who previously played in the USA for Limestone University, has scored five goals in her first eight games for the club.