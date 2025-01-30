Who Are Tottenham Playing in the Europa League Knockout Stage?
Tottenham Hotspur are moving on to the next round of Europa League play. Even better, they've earned a spot directly in the round of 16 by finishing in the top eight of the league phase.
Spurs finished fourth behind Lazio, Athletic Club and Manchester United respectively. They dodge the two-leg playoff round and now await the results of those fixtures and their eventual draw. Ange Postecoglou has openly discussed his desire to lift silverware in his second season. Lifting a trophy in a European competition would be an even bigger success given Tottenham's drought over the years.
Based on UEFA's format and the final league phase table, Tottenham can play the following sides come the round of 16:
- Real Sociedad
- Galatasary
- AZ Alkmaar
- Midtjylland
These are the same four teams that Manchester United could play as well in the round of 16. Real Sociedad and Galatasary will each play one of AZ Alkmaar and Midtjylland in the playoff. Those teams will be locked into sides of the bracket. The second draw that happens after the playoff round will place Manchester United and Tottenham into the bracket. So, those four teams will be cut down to two by the time UEFA locks in the two Premier League sides.