Who Are Arsenal Playing in 2025-26 Champions League?
Arsenal have discovered their opponents for the 2025–26 Champions League league phase campaign following Thursday’s draw in Monaco.
The Gunners reached the semi-final of last year’s competition before being dumped out by Paris Saint-Germain, meaning they are still awaiting their first ever Champions League title. Could this be their year?
Well, Mikel Arteta will be hoping so, especially after a summer of significant spending which has seen them sign the likes of Viktor Gyökeres, Martín Zubimendi, Noni Madueke and, most recently, Eberechi Eze for big money.
Here are Arsenal’s eight league phase opponents.
Full List of Arsenal’s Champions League 2025–26 League Phase Opponents
Club
Country
Pot
Bayern Munich (H)
Germany
1
Inter (A)
Italy
1
Atlético Madrid (H)
Spain
2
Club Brugge (A)
Belgium
2
Olympiacos (H)
Greece
3
Slavia Prague (A)
Czechia
3
Kairat (H)
Kazakhstan
4
Athletic Club (A)
Spain
4
Arsenal can get revenge on Bayern Munich in the league phase after the German giants knocked them out of the 2023–24 Champions League, and they can also earn redemption at Inter following last term’s defeat to the Nerazzurri.
Atlético Madrid are challenging Pot 2 opponents but the clash comes at the Emirates Stadium, with a simpler visit to Club Brugge much appreciated.
Clashes at home to Olympiacos and away at Slavia Prague shouldn’t be too complicated, nor should the visit of Kazakhstani debutants Kairat.
Arsenal will also visit Athletic Club from Pot 4, who they recently beat in pre-season.
2025–26 Champions League: Full League Phase Schedule
Matchday
Date
Matchday 1
September 16-18, 2025
Matchday 2
September 30-October 1, 2025
Matchday 3
October 21-22, 2025
Matchday 4
November 4-5, 2025
Matchday 5
November 25-26, 2025
Matchday 6
December 9-10, 2025
Matchday 7
January 20-21, 2026
Matchday 8
January 28, 2026