Who is Better: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are widely considered the two greatest players of the current century, but who is better? Sports Illustrated takes a look.

Barnaby Lane

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi.
This rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is, or at least was, the greatest the sport has ever seen.

Widely regarded as this century's two greatest players, and two of the best of all time, the pair, opposite in both style and philosophy, defined a generation with their incredible achievements on the pitch, going head-to-head in a battle, often for rival teams, that saw them shatter records, claim countless trophies, and push each other to unparalleled levels of excellence.

But who is better? It's a question that has puzzled fans, pundits, and players alike for years, with seemingly no one able to definitively separate Messi's artistry and innate talents from Ronaldo's sheer athleticism and relentless drive to succeed.

Here, Sports Illustrated takes on the challenge, breaking down their records, achievements, and more to tackle soccer's most enduring debate: Messi or Ronaldo?

Messi vs. Ronaldo: Career Statistics

Ronaldo and Messi.
Club Goals (Transfermarkt)

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Season

Club

Games

Goals

Club

Games

Goals

2002-03

-

Sporting Lisbon

31

5

2003-04

-

Manchester United

40

6

2004-05

FC Barcelona

9

1

Manchester United

50

9

2005-06

FC Barcelona

25

8

Manchester United

47

12

2006-07

FC Barcelona

36

17

Manchester United

53

23

2007-08

FC Barcelona

40

16

Manchester United

49

42

2008-09

FC Barcelona

51

38

Manchester United

53

26

2009-10

FC Barcelona

53

47

Real Madrid

35

33

2010-11

FC Barcelona

55

53

Real Madrid

54

53

2011-12

FC Barcelona

60

73

Real Madrid

55

60

2012-13

FC Barcelona

50

60

Real Madrid

55

55

2013-14

FC Barcelona

46

41

Real Madrid

47

51

2014-15

FC Barcelona

57

58

Real Madrid

54

61

2015-16

FC Barcelona

49

41

Real Madrid

48

51

2016-17

FC Barcelona

52

54

Real Madrid

46

42

2017-18

FC Barcelona

54

45

Real Madrid

44

44

2018-19

FC Barcelona

50

51

Juventus

43

28

2019-20

FC Barcelona

44

31

Juventus

46

37

2020-21

FC Barcelona

47

38

Juventus

44

36

2021-22

PSG

34

11

Juventus/Manchester United

39

24

2022-23

PSG

41

21

Manchester United/Al Nassr

35

17

2023/2023-24

Inter Miami

14

11

Al Nassr

51

44

2024/2024-25* (Until 01/10/2025)

Inter Miami

25

23

Al Nassr

20

17

Totals

892

738

1,039

776

Goals are the lifeblood of any forward player, and Messi and Ronaldo have feasted like few others in the history of the game.

While Ronaldo edges Messi in total club goals, the Portuguese star has played significantly more games, having begun his career two years earlier, giving Messi the edge with a superior goal-to-game ratio.

Messi also boasts a higher season average than Ronaldo, scoring 35 goals per campaign compared to Ronaldo's 34, and has also scored more goals in a single season, netting an extraordinary 73 in 2011-12. Ronaldo's best return, an impressive 61 goals, came in 2014-15.

There’s a case to be made for Ronaldo’s versatility, having proven his goal-scoring prowess in England, Spain, Italy, and now Saudi Arabia, while Messi spent the majority of his career dominating in Spain. However, Ronaldo’s 67 goals in 71 games in Saudi Arabia could be viewed as inflated, given that, according to Opta, the league ranks among the lowest in global soccer standards.

Champions League Goals (UEFA)

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games

163

183

Goals

129

140

Goals-per-game

0.79

0.77

Ronaldo is both the highest scorer and record appearance maker in Champions League history, but was marginally less effective in the competition than Messi, at least in front of goal.

The former Real Madrid star, however, has scored more goals in the competition's final than Messi, scoring three to the Argentine's two.

Club Assists (Transfermarkt)

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Season

Club

Games

Assists

Club

Games

Assists

2002-03

-

Sporting Lisbon

31

6

2003-04

-

Manchester United

40

8

2004-05

FC Barcelona

9

-

Manchester United

50

9

2005-06

FC Barcelona

25

5

Manchester United

47

8

2006-07

FC Barcelona

36

3

Manchester United

53

14

2007-08

FC Barcelona

40

16

Manchester United

49

8

2008-09

FC Barcelona

51

19

Manchester United

53

12

2009-10

FC Barcelona

53

12

Real Madrid

35

10

2010-11

FC Barcelona

55

27

Real Madrid

54

18

2011-12

FC Barcelona

60

32

Real Madrid

55

15

2012-13

FC Barcelona

50

17

Real Madrid

55

13

2013-14

FC Barcelona

46

14

Real Madrid

47

17

2014-15

FC Barcelona

57

31

Real Madrid

54

23

2015-16

FC Barcelona

49

24

Real Madrid

48

15

2016-17

FC Barcelona

52

20

Real Madrid

46

12

2017-18

FC Barcelona

54

20

Real Madrid

44

8

2018-19

FC Barcelona

50

22

Juventus

43

11

2019-20

FC Barcelona

44

27

Juventus

46

7

2020-21

FC Barcelona

47

14

Juventus

44

4

2021-22

PSG

34

15

Juventus/Manchester United

39

3

2022-23

PSG

41

20

Manchester United/Al Nassr

35

4

2023/2023-24

Inter Miami

14

5

Al Nassr

51

13

2024/2024-25* (Until 01/10/2025)

Inter Miami

25

13

Al Nassr

20

3

Totals

892

356

1,039

241

Goals may grab the headlines, but the mark of a truly great forward is the ability to both score and set up teammates.

While Ronaldo is undoubtedly good at doing so, Messi reigns supreme in this department.

Not only does Messi far eclipse Ronaldo’s career assist total, but he has also done so in significantly fewer games. His 32 assists in 60 matches during the 2011-12 season is a record in Spanish soccer and also, when combined with his 73 goals, resulted in an astonishing 105 goal contributions––a feat unmatched in soccer history.

Part of the disparity in assists can be attributed to the evolution of their roles. Both players began their careers as traditional wingers, but Messi has since transitioned into a free-roaming attacking midfielder and second striker, facilitating play as much as finishing it. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has become a more traditional out-and-out striker, focusing primarily on scoring goals.

Ronaldo has often faced criticism for his perceived selfishness on the pitch, and has statistically gotten greedier as the year's have gone by. It almost seems as if he’s determined to chase a certain unprecedented goal-scoring milestone by playing in a lower-tier league and prioritizing his own scoring over the needs of his team. Surely not?

International Goals (Transfermarkt)

Ronaldo and Messi have met on a few occasions on the international stage.
Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Year

Games (Competitive)

Goals

Games (Competitive)

Goals

2004

-

-

11

7

2005

3

0

7

2

2006

3

1

10

4

2007

10

4

9

5

2008

6

1

5

1

2009

8

1

5

0

2010

5

0

6

3

2011

8

2

6

5

2012

5

5

9

4

2013

5

3

6

7

2014

7

4

5

3

2015

6

1

4

3

2016

10

8

10

10

2017

5

4

10

10

2018

4

1

4

4

2019

6

1

10

14

2020

4

1

4

2

2021

16

9

11

11

2022

10

8

12

3

2023

5

3

9

10

2024

9

4

10

5

Totals

135

61

163

113

Having scored nearly twice as many competitive international goals as Messi, Ronaldo, on paper, stands out as the superior scorer for his country. In fact, he holds the title of the highest international goalscorer in soccer history.

However, a closer look at the nature of their international goals reveals a more nuanced story.

While Ronaldo has racked up significantly more goals for Portugal, Messi has excelled when it truly matters. The Argentine has scored 13 World Cup goals compared to Ronaldo's eight, and 11 of those came in the knockout rounds of major tournaments, far surpassing Ronaldo's three. Crucially, Messi has also delivered in the biggest moments, scoring twice in the 2022 World Cup final as Argentina triumphed over France––a feat Ronaldo has yet to achieve in a major tournament final.

Messi vs. Ronaldo: Career Titles

Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup.
Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup. / IMAGO/PA Images

Competition

Lionel Messi Titles

Cristiano Ronaldo Titles

League Titles (Premier League/LaLiga/Serie A/Ligue 1)

12

7

Champions League

4

5

National Titles (FA Cup, Copa del Rey, League Cup)

7

6

National Super Cup/Community Shield

8

6

European Super Cup

3

2

Club World Cup

3

4

Miscellaneous (Leagues Cup/Supporters Sheild/Arab Club Champions Cup)

2

1

World Cup

1

0

European Championship/Copa America

2

1

Nations League/Finalissima

1

1

Olympics

1

0

Totals

44

33

A player's number of career titles doesn't always reflect their greatness. Take Manchester City's reserve goalkeeper, Scott Carson, for instance. Despite playing only 107 minutes in the Champions League, he has two winner's medals.

For Messi and Ronaldo, however, their trophy hauls are a true testament to their greatness, as both have consistently had a significant impact on their teams.

While both players have incredible trophy cabinets, it's Messi's that is fuller.

At the club level, Messi has won five more league titles and three more national honors than Ronaldo. Ronaldo holds the edge in the Champions League, though, with five titles to Messi's four.

For country, Messi again shades Ronaldo. The Argentine faced significant heartbreak with La Albiceleste early in his international career, enduring three defeats in the final of the Copa America. After finally claiming the title in 2021, however, victories in both the Finalissima and, of course, the World Cup swiftly followed.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, led Portugal to victory at the 2016 European Championships and the 2019 Nations League, but has never advanced beyond the World Cup quarterfinals.

Messi vs. Ronaldo: Individual Honors

Messi and Ronaldo at the 2010 Ballon d'Or ceremony.
Messi and Ronaldo at the 2010 Ballon d'Or ceremony. / IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Award

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ballon d'Or

8

5

The Best FIFA Men's Player

3

2

UEFA Player of the Year

3

4

European Golden Shoe

6

4

Player of the Year (Premier League/LaLiga/Serie A/Ligue 1/MLS)

10

5

FIFPro World XI

17

15

Argentine/Portuguese Player of the Year

16

5

World Cup Golden Ball

2

0

Puskás Award

0

1

Messi and Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or rivalry has been the defining narrative of modern soccer for almost two decades.

Ronaldo won it first in 2008 in his final season at Manchester United, before Messi then won it four times on the trot between 2009 and 2012. Refusing to be outdone, Ronaldo then bounced back, capturing the honor four times over the next five years, with Messi taking the other.

Since then, however, Ronaldo has not added to his tally, while Messi has secured the Ballon d'Or three more times––cementing the Argentine's legacy as soccer's greatest-ever, or at least most decorated, player.

Moreover, Messi has outperformed Ronaldo in nearly every individual award category, including domestic Player of the Year honors, FIFA The Best awards, European Golden Shoes, and the prestigious World Cup Golden Ball.

Style, Impact and Something You Can't Put Into Words

Lionel Messi.
Lionel Messi. / IMAGO/Alterphotos

If you were to judge who is best out of Messi and Ronaldo based on statistics and trophies alone, it's extremely close, though Messi probably comes out on top. While Ronaldo has scored more goals, Messi's have often been more impactful. He's also more of a team player, and has won more team and individual honors than Ronaldo.

It's something that a table can't tell you, however, which is why Messi is, by far and away, the better of the two, and the greatest soccer player of all time.

Ronaldo epitomizes the perfect modern athlete. He's tall, strong, quick, and possesses a work ethic unparalleled in professional sports.

Messi's talents, though, are almost ethereal.

The way he slaloms through defenders, keeping the ball mere inches from his feet, is simply mesmerizing. His first touch is as soft as a velvet cushion, while his eye for goal: hawk-like.

The Argentine makes everything look effortless, combining poise, power and precision in the perfect dosages to create a devastating cocktail that leaves defenders helpless, fans in awe, and the sport forever elevated by his artistry.

Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider.

