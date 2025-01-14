Who is Better: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?
This rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is, or at least was, the greatest the sport has ever seen.
Widely regarded as this century's two greatest players, and two of the best of all time, the pair, opposite in both style and philosophy, defined a generation with their incredible achievements on the pitch, going head-to-head in a battle, often for rival teams, that saw them shatter records, claim countless trophies, and push each other to unparalleled levels of excellence.
But who is better? It's a question that has puzzled fans, pundits, and players alike for years, with seemingly no one able to definitively separate Messi's artistry and innate talents from Ronaldo's sheer athleticism and relentless drive to succeed.
Here, Sports Illustrated takes on the challenge, breaking down their records, achievements, and more to tackle soccer's most enduring debate: Messi or Ronaldo?
Messi vs. Ronaldo: Career Statistics
Club Goals (Transfermarkt)
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
Season
Club
Games
Goals
Club
Games
Goals
2002-03
-
Sporting Lisbon
31
5
2003-04
-
Manchester United
40
6
2004-05
FC Barcelona
9
1
Manchester United
50
9
2005-06
FC Barcelona
25
8
Manchester United
47
12
2006-07
FC Barcelona
36
17
Manchester United
53
23
2007-08
FC Barcelona
40
16
Manchester United
49
42
2008-09
FC Barcelona
51
38
Manchester United
53
26
2009-10
FC Barcelona
53
47
Real Madrid
35
33
2010-11
FC Barcelona
55
53
Real Madrid
54
53
2011-12
FC Barcelona
60
73
Real Madrid
55
60
2012-13
FC Barcelona
50
60
Real Madrid
55
55
2013-14
FC Barcelona
46
41
Real Madrid
47
51
2014-15
FC Barcelona
57
58
Real Madrid
54
61
2015-16
FC Barcelona
49
41
Real Madrid
48
51
2016-17
FC Barcelona
52
54
Real Madrid
46
42
2017-18
FC Barcelona
54
45
Real Madrid
44
44
2018-19
FC Barcelona
50
51
Juventus
43
28
2019-20
FC Barcelona
44
31
Juventus
46
37
2020-21
FC Barcelona
47
38
Juventus
44
36
2021-22
PSG
34
11
Juventus/Manchester United
39
24
2022-23
PSG
41
21
Manchester United/Al Nassr
35
17
2023/2023-24
Inter Miami
14
11
Al Nassr
51
44
2024/2024-25* (Until 01/10/2025)
Inter Miami
25
23
Al Nassr
20
17
Totals
892
738
1,039
776
Goals are the lifeblood of any forward player, and Messi and Ronaldo have feasted like few others in the history of the game.
While Ronaldo edges Messi in total club goals, the Portuguese star has played significantly more games, having begun his career two years earlier, giving Messi the edge with a superior goal-to-game ratio.
Messi also boasts a higher season average than Ronaldo, scoring 35 goals per campaign compared to Ronaldo's 34, and has also scored more goals in a single season, netting an extraordinary 73 in 2011-12. Ronaldo's best return, an impressive 61 goals, came in 2014-15.
There’s a case to be made for Ronaldo’s versatility, having proven his goal-scoring prowess in England, Spain, Italy, and now Saudi Arabia, while Messi spent the majority of his career dominating in Spain. However, Ronaldo’s 67 goals in 71 games in Saudi Arabia could be viewed as inflated, given that, according to Opta, the league ranks among the lowest in global soccer standards.
Champions League Goals (UEFA)
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
Games
163
183
Goals
129
140
Goals-per-game
0.79
0.77
Ronaldo is both the highest scorer and record appearance maker in Champions League history, but was marginally less effective in the competition than Messi, at least in front of goal.
The former Real Madrid star, however, has scored more goals in the competition's final than Messi, scoring three to the Argentine's two.
Club Assists (Transfermarkt)
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
Season
Club
Games
Assists
Club
Games
Assists
2002-03
-
Sporting Lisbon
31
6
2003-04
-
Manchester United
40
8
2004-05
FC Barcelona
9
-
Manchester United
50
9
2005-06
FC Barcelona
25
5
Manchester United
47
8
2006-07
FC Barcelona
36
3
Manchester United
53
14
2007-08
FC Barcelona
40
16
Manchester United
49
8
2008-09
FC Barcelona
51
19
Manchester United
53
12
2009-10
FC Barcelona
53
12
Real Madrid
35
10
2010-11
FC Barcelona
55
27
Real Madrid
54
18
2011-12
FC Barcelona
60
32
Real Madrid
55
15
2012-13
FC Barcelona
50
17
Real Madrid
55
13
2013-14
FC Barcelona
46
14
Real Madrid
47
17
2014-15
FC Barcelona
57
31
Real Madrid
54
23
2015-16
FC Barcelona
49
24
Real Madrid
48
15
2016-17
FC Barcelona
52
20
Real Madrid
46
12
2017-18
FC Barcelona
54
20
Real Madrid
44
8
2018-19
FC Barcelona
50
22
Juventus
43
11
2019-20
FC Barcelona
44
27
Juventus
46
7
2020-21
FC Barcelona
47
14
Juventus
44
4
2021-22
PSG
34
15
Juventus/Manchester United
39
3
2022-23
PSG
41
20
Manchester United/Al Nassr
35
4
2023/2023-24
Inter Miami
14
5
Al Nassr
51
13
2024/2024-25* (Until 01/10/2025)
Inter Miami
25
13
Al Nassr
20
3
Totals
892
356
1,039
241
Goals may grab the headlines, but the mark of a truly great forward is the ability to both score and set up teammates.
While Ronaldo is undoubtedly good at doing so, Messi reigns supreme in this department.
Not only does Messi far eclipse Ronaldo’s career assist total, but he has also done so in significantly fewer games. His 32 assists in 60 matches during the 2011-12 season is a record in Spanish soccer and also, when combined with his 73 goals, resulted in an astonishing 105 goal contributions––a feat unmatched in soccer history.
Part of the disparity in assists can be attributed to the evolution of their roles. Both players began their careers as traditional wingers, but Messi has since transitioned into a free-roaming attacking midfielder and second striker, facilitating play as much as finishing it. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has become a more traditional out-and-out striker, focusing primarily on scoring goals.
Ronaldo has often faced criticism for his perceived selfishness on the pitch, and has statistically gotten greedier as the year's have gone by. It almost seems as if he’s determined to chase a certain unprecedented goal-scoring milestone by playing in a lower-tier league and prioritizing his own scoring over the needs of his team. Surely not?
International Goals (Transfermarkt)
Lionel Messi (Argentina)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
Year
Games (Competitive)
Goals
Games (Competitive)
Goals
2004
-
-
11
7
2005
3
0
7
2
2006
3
1
10
4
2007
10
4
9
5
2008
6
1
5
1
2009
8
1
5
0
2010
5
0
6
3
2011
8
2
6
5
2012
5
5
9
4
2013
5
3
6
7
2014
7
4
5
3
2015
6
1
4
3
2016
10
8
10
10
2017
5
4
10
10
2018
4
1
4
4
2019
6
1
10
14
2020
4
1
4
2
2021
16
9
11
11
2022
10
8
12
3
2023
5
3
9
10
2024
9
4
10
5
Totals
135
61
163
113
Having scored nearly twice as many competitive international goals as Messi, Ronaldo, on paper, stands out as the superior scorer for his country. In fact, he holds the title of the highest international goalscorer in soccer history.
However, a closer look at the nature of their international goals reveals a more nuanced story.
While Ronaldo has racked up significantly more goals for Portugal, Messi has excelled when it truly matters. The Argentine has scored 13 World Cup goals compared to Ronaldo's eight, and 11 of those came in the knockout rounds of major tournaments, far surpassing Ronaldo's three. Crucially, Messi has also delivered in the biggest moments, scoring twice in the 2022 World Cup final as Argentina triumphed over France––a feat Ronaldo has yet to achieve in a major tournament final.
Messi vs. Ronaldo: Career Titles
Competition
Lionel Messi Titles
Cristiano Ronaldo Titles
League Titles (Premier League/LaLiga/Serie A/Ligue 1)
12
7
Champions League
4
5
National Titles (FA Cup, Copa del Rey, League Cup)
7
6
National Super Cup/Community Shield
8
6
European Super Cup
3
2
Club World Cup
3
4
Miscellaneous (Leagues Cup/Supporters Sheild/Arab Club Champions Cup)
2
1
World Cup
1
0
European Championship/Copa America
2
1
Nations League/Finalissima
1
1
Olympics
1
0
Totals
44
33
A player's number of career titles doesn't always reflect their greatness. Take Manchester City's reserve goalkeeper, Scott Carson, for instance. Despite playing only 107 minutes in the Champions League, he has two winner's medals.
For Messi and Ronaldo, however, their trophy hauls are a true testament to their greatness, as both have consistently had a significant impact on their teams.
While both players have incredible trophy cabinets, it's Messi's that is fuller.
At the club level, Messi has won five more league titles and three more national honors than Ronaldo. Ronaldo holds the edge in the Champions League, though, with five titles to Messi's four.
For country, Messi again shades Ronaldo. The Argentine faced significant heartbreak with La Albiceleste early in his international career, enduring three defeats in the final of the Copa America. After finally claiming the title in 2021, however, victories in both the Finalissima and, of course, the World Cup swiftly followed.
Ronaldo, on the other hand, led Portugal to victory at the 2016 European Championships and the 2019 Nations League, but has never advanced beyond the World Cup quarterfinals.
Messi vs. Ronaldo: Individual Honors
Award
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ballon d'Or
8
5
The Best FIFA Men's Player
3
2
UEFA Player of the Year
3
4
European Golden Shoe
6
4
Player of the Year (Premier League/LaLiga/Serie A/Ligue 1/MLS)
10
5
FIFPro World XI
17
15
Argentine/Portuguese Player of the Year
16
5
World Cup Golden Ball
2
0
Puskás Award
0
1
Messi and Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or rivalry has been the defining narrative of modern soccer for almost two decades.
Ronaldo won it first in 2008 in his final season at Manchester United, before Messi then won it four times on the trot between 2009 and 2012. Refusing to be outdone, Ronaldo then bounced back, capturing the honor four times over the next five years, with Messi taking the other.
Since then, however, Ronaldo has not added to his tally, while Messi has secured the Ballon d'Or three more times––cementing the Argentine's legacy as soccer's greatest-ever, or at least most decorated, player.
Moreover, Messi has outperformed Ronaldo in nearly every individual award category, including domestic Player of the Year honors, FIFA The Best awards, European Golden Shoes, and the prestigious World Cup Golden Ball.
Style, Impact and Something You Can't Put Into Words
If you were to judge who is best out of Messi and Ronaldo based on statistics and trophies alone, it's extremely close, though Messi probably comes out on top. While Ronaldo has scored more goals, Messi's have often been more impactful. He's also more of a team player, and has won more team and individual honors than Ronaldo.
It's something that a table can't tell you, however, which is why Messi is, by far and away, the better of the two, and the greatest soccer player of all time.
Ronaldo epitomizes the perfect modern athlete. He's tall, strong, quick, and possesses a work ethic unparalleled in professional sports.
Messi's talents, though, are almost ethereal.
The way he slaloms through defenders, keeping the ball mere inches from his feet, is simply mesmerizing. His first touch is as soft as a velvet cushion, while his eye for goal: hawk-like.
The Argentine makes everything look effortless, combining poise, power and precision in the perfect dosages to create a devastating cocktail that leaves defenders helpless, fans in awe, and the sport forever elevated by his artistry.