Who Is the Youngest MLS Player? The Top 10 and How They Performed
In soccer, there’s nothing quite as heartwarming as seeing a young player make their professional debut.
Watching their sheepish demeanor as they prepare to step onto the pitch for the very first time, you can’t help but wish them the best, hoping they go on to achieve greatness and, as they likely dream of, conquer the world.
In Major League Soccer, this moment happens frequently, especially in recent years as the league has become a hotbed for young talent, many of whom debut at incredibly young ages.
But who is the youngest to ever step onto the field in America’s top division? Here, we've listed the 10 youngest players to ever appear in MLS.
10. Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC)
Age of Debut: 16 years and 3 days
Date of Debut: Feb. 25, 2024
The latest addition to the list of the youngest players in MLS history, Nimfasha Berchimas made his debut for Charlotte FC last year just a few days after his 16th birthday in a 1–0 victory over New York City FC.
The Burundi-born winger, who has represented several of the USMNT’s youth teams, came on as a substitute in Charlotte’s next two matches following his debut, but has not made an appearance since.
9. Stiven Jimenez (FC Cincinnati)
Age of Debut: 15 years, 11 months and 29 days
Date of Debut: June 22, 2023
Midfielder Stiven Jimenez became the youngest player in FC Cincinnati history in June 2023 when he made his debut in a 3-0 MLS win over Toronto FC, coming on as a late substitute for just one minute.
He didn’t feature again for the rest of the season but got another brief opportunity in 2024—this time playing three minutes in a 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution.
8. Érik Dueñas (Los Angeles FC)
Age of Debut: 15 years, 11 months and 27 days
Date of Debut: Oct. 15, 2020
A product of Los Angeles FC's youth academy, Érik Dueñas signed his first professional contract with the club in July 2020 at just 15 years old and made his debut later that year in a 2-1 MLS defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps.
The midfielder went on to make nearly 50 appearances for LAFC before joining Houston Dynamo in Jan. 2025.
7. Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders)
Age of Debut: 15 years, 11 months and 18 days
Date of Debut: July 23, 2021
In a game against Austin FC in July 2021, the Seattle Sounders fielded five teenagers in their starting lineup, four of whom were called up from the club's second team, the Tacoma Defiance, due to an injury crisis.
At just 15 years old, midfielder Obed Vargas was the youngest of the group.
“It was just surreal for me. Knowing that my family back home was watching the game on TV and seeing all the messages after the game, I had tears of joy,” Vargas later recalled.
Since then, the now 19-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Sounders, making 40 appearances in all competitions during the 2024 season. He has also broken into the Mexico national team setup.
6. Matai Akinmboni (D.C. United)
Age of Debut: 15 years, 10 months and 25 days
Date of Debut: Sept. 11, 2022
After making his D.C. United and MLS debut in Sept. 2022 in a goalless draw against Real Salt Lake, it took Matai Akinmboni just 12 more appearances to convince Premier League side Bournemouth that he was the real deal, with the Cherries splashing $2.5 million to sign him in Jan. 2025.
The talented young center-back has quickly settled into the squad at Dean Court, earning a spot on the bench for each of Bournemouth's last four games—hinting that his Premier League debut could be imminent.
5. Axel Kei (Real Salt Lake City)
Age of Debut: 15 years, 9 months and 15 days
Date of Debut: Oct. 15, 2023
Ivorian striker Axel Kei signed his first MLS contract with Real Salt Lake in Jan. 2022, just 15 days after his 14th birthday.
He made his senior debut for the club in a friendly against Mexican side Atlas FC nine months later, but had to wait another year for his MLS debut, which came in October 2023 in a 2-2 draw with LA Galaxy.
Though still on the books at RSL, he hasn't featured for the first team since, spending much of the 2024 season sidelined due to personal reasons.
4. Alphonso Davies (Vancouver Whitecaps)
Age of Debut: 15 years, 08 months and 15 days
Date of Debut: July 17, 2016
Before establishing himself as one of world soccer's finest—and fastest—left backs with Bayern Munich, Alphonso Davies was terrorizing MLS defenses as a winger for the Vancouver Whitecaps.
He made his MLS debut and scored his first goal for the Whitecaps at just 15 years old, going on to make almost 100 appearances for the club before departing for Germany in 2018.
With Bayern, Davies has since won five Bundesliga titles, two German Cups, and the UEFA Champions League.
3. Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls)
Age of Debut: 15 years, 6 months and 7 days
Date of Debut: Oct. 1, 2023
Despite still being a teenager, Julian Hall is already making a big impact with the New York Red Bulls.
Since making his MLS debut in Oct. 2023 in a 1-0 defeat to the Chicago Fire, the young forward has gone on to make 12 more appearances for Sandro Schwarz's side, scoring twice and providing one assist.
“If you see the individual development of Julian Hall—he’s 16 years old—it’s unbelievable,” Schwarz said after Hall netted his first senior goal in June 2024. “He’s a very important player for us.”
2. Freddy Adu (D.C. United)
Age of Debut: 14 years, 10 months, and 1 day
Date of Debut: Apr. 3, 2004
Freddy Adu is perhaps the most infamous case of unfulfilled potential in MLS—and possibly soccer—history.
Once the crown jewel of American soccer, the young forward was compared to the great Pelé during his early days at D.C. United, where he made history by scoring goals at just 14 years old.
That promise never materialized, however, and Adu went on to have a journeyman career, playing everywhere from Greece to Finland, with his last professional stint coming in Sweden in 2021.
1. Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union)
Age of Debut: 14 years, 9 months and 20 days
Date of Debut: July 18, 2024
The youngest player ever to feature in MLS, Cavan Sullivan already has his future mapped out, and it looks very bright.
His homegrown contract with the Philadelphia Union—the most expensive in MLS history—reportedly includes a clause ensuring a move to none other than Manchester City when he turns 18 in Sept. 2027.
If his development outgrows MLS before then, he is set to join one of the City Football Group's other clubs at 16, with potential destinations including Spanish side Girona, Belgian outfit Lommel, Italian club Palermo, or French team Troyes.
"I guess my goal is just to become a regular [Union] player within the next two years," Sullivan told ESPN in May 2024. "And then after that I would hope to be a starter. I guess that's from the 16-to-18 age window. And then right when I'm 18 I hope to be at the level of the Man City first team."