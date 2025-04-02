Who Is Yassine Cheuko? Inside The Life Of Messi's Bodyguard
When Lionel Messi joined Major League Soccer side Inter Miami in July 2023, he was quickly joined by two of his former FC Barcelona teammates, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez.
However, it wasn’t just Alba and Suárez who followed Messi to Florida. Also accompanying the Argentine was Yassine Cheuko—his personal bodyguard from his time at Paris Saint-Germain.
Since Messi’s move to Miami, Cheuko has been by his side wherever he goes—whether escorting him around the city or standing on the touchline during matchdays, always ready to intervene if an overzealous fan attempts to approach Messi on the field, something that has become increasingly common in recent times.
While the public seems to know every intimate detail about Messi, from his salary to his experience with hormone treatment as a youngster, very little is known about Cheuko—an enigmatic, muscular figure who shadows world soccer's greatest-ever player.
So, who exactly is Yassine Cheuko, and why was he chosen to be Messi's right-hand man?
Who Is Messi's Bodyguard?
Yassine Cheuko grew up in a poor neighborhood of Paris, France.
It was previously reported by a number of outlets, including La Nacion and the New York Post, that before becoming Messi's bodyguard, Cheuko served as a US Navy SEAL in b in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Those reports, however, were later called into question by the Daily Mail, which reported in 2023 that he is not, in fact, a former Navy SEAL. Current and former members of the elite unit told the publication they had never heard of him, and a Navy spokeswoman confirmed that there were no military records for Cheuko.
While he may not have a military background, one thing that is certain is that Cheuko is an avid mixed martial artist, as evidenced by numerous Instagram posts showcasing him training in the gym and competing in fights in Bali and Thailand.
In March 2025, Cheuko took to Instagram to challenge WWE superstar and Prime energy drink founder Logan Paul to a boxing match after Paul mentioned him in an interview.
"I know you are a YouTube product. I come from the streets, I'm a street product and people on the street, they don't talk a lot. So now stop talking, I see you on the ring, man," Cheuko said in a video.
Outside of protecting Messi, honing his combat skills, and challenging Logan Paul, Cheuko also owns a clothing brand, Voclain, which he founded in 2023 alongside Besmir Dauti.
The Role of Messi's Bodyguard in Public
Cheuko doesn’t operate alone when it comes to protecting Messi, nor is it just the soccer star he guards.
According to La Nacion, the French bodyguard leads a team of around 50 people tasked with safeguarding Messi and his family, including his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, and their children, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, as they go about their daily life in Miami.
On matchdays for Inter Miami, however, Cheuko is front and center, accompanying Messi around the grounds before games, leading him on and off the field, following him up and down the touchline, and springing into action when necessary.
In an interview with House of Highlights, per The Sun, Cheuko said that he considers himself "part of [Messi's] family."
"I'm working hard to protect him," he said. "Not only physically but also psychologically, because he trusts me a lot and depends on me, and I give him all my attention."
Cheuko has intervened several times during matches to protect Messi at Inter Miami. This includes stopping a trio of fans from approaching Messi during his debut and dragging a pitch invader off the field in a match against Nashville SC.
Most notably, in a match versus Los Angeles FC, Cheuko placed a 14-year-old who reached Messi in a chokehold before handing him over to security.
Speaking with House of Highlights, per The Athletic, Cheuko expressed concern over the growing problem of pitch invaders in MLS, noting that his experience in the United States has been drastically different from his time working with Messi at PSG.
"I was in Europe for seven years working in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and only six people invaded the pitch," he said. "I arrived in the U.S., and in 20 months, 16 people have already done so. There's a huge problem here."
Cheuko also revealed that he had been banned from the field due to his frequent interventions—a decision The Athletic later reported was made by Inter Miami.
"I love MLS and Concacaf, but we need to work together," he explained. "I’m not better than anyone, but I have a wealth of experience in Europe. I understand their decision, but I think we could do better.”
A source close to Miami’s locker room told The Athletic that Messi is "quite upset" about the decision.
Yassine Cheuko's Training and Skills
Where—or if—Cheuko received formal training in the more technical aspects of personal security, such as dynamic risk assessment, observation techniques, and exit route planning, remains unclear. However, given Messi's trust in him, it's safe to assume he's more than capable of the job.
Cheuko's quick, strong, and always ready when needed—qualities that undoubtedly serve him well in his profession.
Speaking about his attributes in a 2023 interview with The Athletic, Cheuko’s Muay Thai trainer, Aguirre Elias, described him as a "good fighter" with professional bouts under his belt. "His technique and balance are excellent," he said, adding, "He’s also very good at grappling."
Former Inter Miami manager Tata Martino also praised him, calling him "an excellent guy who works with a lot of dedication and focus."
But Cheuko isn’t all business. On occasion, after stopping young fans from reaching Messi, he allows them to take a selfie with the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.
Recalling one such moment in 2024, he told House of Highlights: "He’s just a kid, you know. He’s not going to hurt anyone—just wants a selfie. But still, we want to show him he can’t be on the field."
Yassine Cheuko Salary
According to The Sun, Cheuko earns around $250,000 per year as Messi's personal bodyguard.
However, other reports suggest his salary is upwards of $3 million—a figure that would certainly provide a very comfortable lifestyle.
Given that Messi is the second-highest-paid soccer player in the world, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s likely that Cheuko’s earnings lean toward the higher end of that estimate.