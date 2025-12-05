Why 2026 World Cup Draw is at the Kennedy Center
For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, three nations are preparing to host the tournament and the draw for next summer’s festivities is on the horizon.
It’s an unprecedented World Cup for a myriad of reasons, with 48 nations involved in what will be the grandest iteration of the tournament since its inception in 1930. The vast majority of those competing will be known by the time the draw rolls around, but it won’t be until next March when a completed list emerges.
The United States, Canada and Mexico are hosting the tournament in partnership, although the bulk of the action will take place in the U.S., as well as the draw. In August, President Donald Trump confirmed that the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., and not Las Vegas, as many had reported, will host the 2026 World Cup draw.
Here’s a rundown of the draw, and why the Kennedy Center was chosen as its venue.
When is the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw?
The 2026 World Cup draw is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 5 at 12 p.m. ET.
FIFA had initially proposed the 48 teams to be split into 16 groups of three, but that idea was shelved after the previous tournament in Qatar. The simultaneous kick-offs on the final group stage matchday returned so much drama, and FIFA didn’t want to lose that by reducing the size of the groups.
Thus, when the draw takes place in the U.S. capital, 12 groups of four nations will be drawn. There’s even been talk of President Trump drawing the names himself, but Trump insisted that would be FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s decision.
"He’s the boss," Trump said, when asked about his direct involvement on December 5.
Why is the Kennedy Center Hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw?
The Kennedy Center, which opened in 1971 as a living memorial to the 35th President of the United States, John F. Kennedy, is a performing arts center located on the Potomac River.
The idea of a National Cultural Center first emerged during Dwight D. Eisenhower’s presidency, and the Kennedys, John and Jackie, launched a $30 million fundraising campaign for the Center’s construction.
Since its opening, the Kennedy Center has emerged as the hub for an array of performing arts in the U.S., including opera, classical music and dance.
However, if President Trump gets his way, it may not be called the Kennedy Center for much longer, with the 79-year-old essentially taking over the performing arts institution. Earlier this year, he removed Democratic-appointed members of the board and replaced them with loyalists, paving the way for his installation as the Center’s Chair.
"The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest, most complex set of events in sports history. And the Kennedy Center will give it a phenomenal kickoff," he said.