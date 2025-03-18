Why Antonee Robinson Was Removed From USMNT Concacaf Nations League Squad
Antonee Robinson was removed from the United States men's national team squad alongside Johnny Cardoso and Auston Trusty ahead of the Concacaf Nations League semifinals.
The trio were replaced by Jack McGlynn, Maximilian Arfsten and Brian Gutierrez. The U.S. Soccer Federation did not comment on why Robinson nor Cardoso or Trusty were removed from the squad, but Mauricio Pochettino said in a press conference it was for medical reasons. No further clarity was given.
USMNT and Fulham fans will hope there isn't a severe injury for Robinson given how important he is to both squads.
Losing Robinson is a major blow given he's one of the most in-form left backs in the world currently. For Fulham, he's provided 10 assists so far this season tied for second-most behind Mohamed Salah. At the international level, he provides a dynamic element overlapping with Christian Pulisic on the left flank while being strong in defense. His absence, while opening up avenues for other players to impress Pochettino, leaves the USMNT shorthanded in a heated rematch with Panama.
Robinson started USA's Copa America group stage game against Panama in which they lost. The result played a major part in their early elimination from the competition on home soil.
Antonee Robinson Replacements for USMNT
Max Arfsten, a Columbus Crew player, should slot in to Robinson's spot with a big opportunity in front of him at 23-years-old. He's the only defender added to the squad in the wake of Robinson's absence. Or, Pochettino opts for a back three in defense instead playing the likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tim Ream and Chris Richards together.