Why Are There No Premier League Games This Weekend? Mar. 29-30
The March international break is over, leagues are resuming around the world as fans await conclusions across Europe to see who lifts the biggest trophies in the sport. Except the Premier League.
There's just nine games remaining in the Premier League season as Liverpool chase a trophy in their first season under Arne Slot. After a loss in the Carabao Cup final and elimination from the Champions League, supporters are solely focused on hoisting England's top prize. Arsenal look likely to finish as runner-ups once again while near eight teams fight for a top four spot. The end of the season is sure to bring drama, excitement and more
Viewers and matchday-going supporters will have to wait just a little bit longer to see the Premier League restart.
The Premier League is on pause for a couple more days because of the FA Cup quarterfinals. Manchester City, Aston Villa, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Hove Albion, Bournemouth and Aston Villa are seven of the eight quarterfinalists. As well, the FA wanted dedicated weekends for the cup so attention isn't taken away by the league.
The Premier League won't get back underway until Tuesday, Apr. 1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers taking on West Ham United and Arsenal hosting Fulham.