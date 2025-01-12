Why Arsenal Are Wearing White Kits vs. Manchester United in the FA Cup
If you're tuning in for Arsenal vs. Manchester United in the FA Cup, you'll recognize the away side's blue kit. But, you might be wondering why Arsenal are wearing an all white outfit.
The all-white shirt is Arsenal's special No More Red kit, an initiative launched by the north London club back in Jan. 2022 meant to bring awareness to knife crime and youth violence. The club highlights three areas as part of the initiative: investing in safe spaces to play soccer, providing ongoing opportunities for connection and championing community role models. Both Arsenal's men's and women's teams wear the all-white shirt in their FA Cup games.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S ARSENAL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Learn more about the No More Red initiative here.
Why Arsenal Are Wearing White Kits vs. Manchester United in the FA Cup
"We’re incredibly proud to be entering the fourth year of No More Red. It is our ambition that sport be a source of community and well-being for all, and working with Arsenal, our partners and some of the young people doing great things in their community, has been an inspiring experience," Adidas, Arsenal's shirt sponsor, said in the fourth-year announcement.
The shirt has previously been worn against Nottingham Forest, Oxford and Liverpool in the FA Cup. The shirt is never sold commercially, instead they're given to volunteers who give time to the club's charitable partners.