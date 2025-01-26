Why was Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly Sent Off Against Wolves?
Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly' was given a controversial first-half red card in the Premier League match against Wolves on Saturday by referee Michael Oliver for his late challenge on Wolves defender Matt Doherty.
However, despite going down to 10 players, defender Riccardo Calafiori's superb half-volley ensured Arsenal left Molineux with a vital 1–0 win against a Wolves side that was reduced to 10 players after João Gomes's forceful late tackle on visiting right back Jurrien Timber.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was enraged after the Gunners' 1–0 victory at Molineux, and expressed how the club should not have to appeal Oliver's decision. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "It [his thoughts on Oliver's decision] is that clear and I will leave it to you guys. I am absolutely fuming. But I will leave it with you, it is that obvious that I don't think my words are going to help.
"That's for the club to decide what is the best decision. It's that obvious that maybe we don't even need to [put in an appeal]."
According to the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), English football's official body of professional referees, the decision was given because of 'serious foul play',
The PGMOL released a statement on social media platform X, shortly after Lewis-Skelly was given a straight red card, Arsenal's fourth in the Premier League this campaign.
Lewis-Skelly is now set to miss the Gunners' next three domestic matches, if Arsenal cannot lodge a successful appeal of his red card. The 18-year-old defender would miss a crucial Premier League home fixture against Manchester City next Sunday, as well as the team's Carabao Cup second leg encounter away at Newcastle, and the team's visit to Leicester on Feb 15.
