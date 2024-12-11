Why Christian Pulisic Isn't Playing for AC Milan in the Champions League vs. Crvena zvezda
If you're tuning in for the Christian Pulisic show in the Champions League, you might be wondering why Captain America isn't in the starting lineup for AC Milan... nor even on the bench.
Pulisic's been on fire since the start of the season for both Milan and the U.S. men's national team. Scoring eight goals and providing five assists for the Rossoneri in 19 games across all competitions, Pulisic's been one in the form of his life. Unfortunately, he's going to spend some time on the sidelines after picking up an injury against Atalanta in Italy's top league last week.
According to AC Milan, Pulisic tore a muscle in his right calf. He's set to undergo another MRI to determine the severity of the injury, but it's expected that he could be out until January. USMNT fans don't have to worry considering the Stars and Stripes don't play another official match until the Concacaf Nations League semifinals in March. But, AC Milan will need to rely on its depth to qualify for the next stage of the Champions League while keeping pace with the best in Serie A.
In his place, Ruben Loftus-Cheek will start, manager Paulo Fonseca confirmed in his press conference. The former Chelsea player might not be the same, dynamic winger nor in the same form that Pulisic has been in to start the year, but AC Milan should be favored to defeat Crvena zvezda.
A win would take AC Milan to 12 points through six games. It would be a massive turnaround given the team lost its first two matches of the league phase to Liverpool and Leverkusen. Four straight wins, including a victory over Real Madrid, will give the team confidence it can go deep in the competition.
Especially if Pulisic, a Champions League winner in his own right with Chelsea this decade, can return to form quickly after returning from injury.