Why Is Cole Palmer Not Playing for Chelsea vs. Liverpool?
Chelsea face the ultimate test on Saturday afternoon when they welcome reigning Premier League champions Liverpool to Stamford Bridge.
The Blues, who enter the fixture in patchy form after three defeats in five, will be desperate to head into October’s international break in high spirits, but that entirely hinges on the outcome of their clash with Liverpool.
The Reds are in disappointing form themselves, but Chelsea still know the scale of the task at hand. The fact they will have to overcome Arne Slot’s star-studded side without their talisman Cole Palmer will only intensify any nerves heading into the encounter.
But why is Palmer absent for Chelsea’s battle with Liverpool?
Why Cole Palmer Will Miss Liverpool Visit
Palmer will be missing from Chelsea’s matchday squad on Saturday due to a nagging groin injury that has resulted in him playing just four matches for club and country this term. He was absent for clashes with West Ham United and Fulham earlier this season and suffered another setback in the recent defeat to Manchester United.
The attacking midfielder started Chelsea’s 10-man loss at Old Trafford, but lasted just 21 minutes before being withdrawn. He’s been absent since, missing matches with Lincoln City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Benfica.
Unfortunately for the Blues, Liverpool’s visit comes too soon for Palmer.
When Will Cole Palmer Return From Injury?
Enzo Maresca has already confirmed that Palmer will not make his first-team return until after the October international break. He’s been omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad as he continues his recovery and there is no exact date set for his comeback.
Speaking before the meeting with Liverpool, Maresca offered a coy response when quizzed about Palmer‘s fitness.
“I don’t have any update at the moment [on Palmer]. We have a meeting this week to see how he is and we will then decide [whether he can return after the international break],” said the Italian.
Maresca has revealed he will be without “seven or eight players” through injury and suspension for the game with Liverpool. Palmer joins the likes of Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Andrey Santos and Liam Delap in the treatment room, while Trevoh Chalobah is currently serving a domestic suspension.