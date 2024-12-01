Why Ederson Didn't Start for Manchester City vs. Liverpool
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has been dropped to the bench by manager Pep Guardiola for the team's match away at Liverpool in the Premier League.
The 31-year old has started in all 12 of City's league fixtures so far this season, but Stefan Ortega has replaced the Brazilian in the starting XI for this afternoon's match at Anfield, as City looks to end its six-match winless run in all competitions.
Speaking before today's match about his decision to start Ortega, Guardiola said: “Eddy [Ederson] has saved a lot of goals for us. He’s saved one-against-ones many, many times, but I decided to pick Stefan today.
"Both are incredibly top goalkeepers, they’re both incredible with their feet and in one-v-ones. Since he arrived, we’ve had incredible two goalkeepers.”
Earlier this week, Ederson's error led to Manchester City giving away a 3–0 lead at home against Feyenoord in the Champions League, leading to a 3–3 draw. A few days prior, the Brazilian conceded four at home in City's shock 4–0 home defeat against Tottenham.
At Anfield, Ortega made his first Premier League start of the season as the defending champions look to make up the eight points between them and Liverpool. The 32-year old German goalkeeper played a crucial role in the team winning the title at the end of last season, making nine league appearances, most notably in City's 2–0 victory away at Tottenham where his second-half save on a Heung-min Son shot preserved his side's clean sheet before City ultimately won the title on the final day.