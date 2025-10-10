Why Is Ousmane Dembélé Not Playing for France in October?
France continue their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign during the October international break but will have to cope without their Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé.
Les Bleus were victorious in their first two qualifiers during the September break, beating Ukraine and Iceland to edge towards next summer’s tournament.
They have the opportunity to maintain their perfect record when they host Azerbaijan and then visit Iceland, but Didier Deschamps is unable to call upon Paris Saint-Germain star Dembéle for crucial clashes.
But why is the versatile forward missing for France?
Dembélé will miss France’s October matches due to a hamstring injury sustained while representing his country in September. The 28-year-old featured in the 2–0 win over Ukraine last month, replacing injured clubmate Désiré Doué, but was substituted himself in the 81st minute.
PSG were left furious with the France Football Federation and released a strongly-worded statement in September criticising their conduct in regards to injuries suffered by Doué and Dembélé.
The statement read: “Following the confirmation of injuries to its players called up to the French national team, Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué—with significant sporting consequences for the players and the club—Paris Saint-Germain sent a letter to the French Football Federation urgently calling for a new medical-sports coordination protocol between clubs and the national team, more transparent and collaborative, to make the health of players and their medical support an absolute priority.
“Paris Saint-Germain, which monitors its players’ medical needs throughout the year and has access to precise and detailed information, had provided the Federation with concrete medical information, even before the start of the French national team’s training session, on the workload its players could bear and the risk of injury.
“The club deplores the fact that these medical recommendations were not taken into account by the French national team’s medical staff, as well as the total lack of consultation and consultation with its medical teams.”
Dembélé is still missing with the injury sustained during last month’s qualifiers and has missed six matches for the European champions since—including one against his former employers Barcelona.
When Will Ousmane Dembélé Return?
Dembélé was given a recovery timeframe of approximately six weeks and could make his comeback after the October internationals. PSG return to action on Friday, Oct. 17 when they host Strasbourg in Ligue 1 and their leading attacker could be available in some capacity for the fixture.
PSG will likely be cautious with Dembélé’s re-integration but have a hectic schedule during the remainder of October. After Strasbourg’s visit, they visit Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League before league matches at Brest and Lorient before the end of the month.
Dembélé appears likely to feature at some point in October, but his exact return date remains uncertain.