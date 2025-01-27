Why Is USWNT Defender Naomi Girma's Move to Chelsea Record Breaking?
The women’s soccer transfer market is rapidly changing, and every single window that crops up now seems to break records.
This month, U.S. international Naomi Girma completed a move from the San Diego Wave to Women’s Super League (WSL) club Chelsea in England. The 24-year-old signed a four-and-a-half year deal to remain in London until the summer of 2029.
Chelsea were in desperate need of defensive reinforcements after Canada international Kadeisha Buchanan sustained an ACL injury back in November that will sideline her for the rest of the season. It is expected that Girma’s arrival will not only ease the workload on their current options in Millie Bright and Nathalie Björn, but will take one of England’s most successful women’s clubs to even greater heights in the upcoming years.
Girma’s move has made global headlines due to her not only being one of the best players at her position, but also because the deal is one of the most expensive transfers in women’s soccer history.
Chelsea broke the English transfer record with the signing of Colombia star Mayra Ramírez last January, and this year they've gone one step further to break the world record to bring Girma to west London.
How much did Girma’s move to Chelsea cost?
Girma has become the first player to break the $1 million mark in the women's game with the deal totaling $1.1 million. After initial reports emerged earlier this month that the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Lyon were interested in signing the defender, it became clear that it would take a record fee for the Wave to consider a sale.
Who held the previous record?
Prior to Girma’s move to Chelsea, the women’s soccer transfer record was held by Zambia forward Racheal Kundananji. The 24-year-old was transferred from Spanish side Madrid CFF to the NWSL’s Bay FC in February last year.
That deal amounted to $767,600 and set a new record at the time of completion. It also broke the NWSL transfer record as Kundananji became the first African player, in men's or women's soccer, to break a world transfer record.
Who makes up the top five most expensive transfers?
Another Zambia international, Barbra Banda, is the current third most expensive women’s soccer transfer of all time. She left Chinese club Shanghai Shengli last year for $740,000 and joined the Orlando Pride, who she spearheaded to their first NWSL title in November.
Sitting in fourth is another Chelsea recruit in Ramírez. The Colombia international was previously playing in Spain with Levante but was signed for $544,000 a year ago following significant ACL injuries in the London club’s squad to strikers Sam Kerr and Mia Fishel.
In fifth place is England international midfielder Keira Walsh, who has been one of Sarina Wiegman’s most important players as her side secured the UEFA Women’s Euro trophy in 2022 and qualified for the World Cup final in 2023. After winning the Euros with her country, Walsh was signed for what was then a record fee of $470,000 by Barcelona from Manchester City.