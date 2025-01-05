Why Lionel Messi Did Not Collect Presidential Award at White House
Lionel Messi has released a statement on social media to explain why he was not present at the White House to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Saturday.
The Inter Miami forward was awarded the United States' highest civilian honor by outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden, but the Argentina captain was absent from the ceremony at the White House on Saturday.
The eight-time Ballon D'or winner has since revealed to USA Today he was unable to attend the ceremony due to scheduling conflicts, but is hoping to meet with President Biden in the future.
The 37-year-old is the first men's professional soccer player to receive this award and was commended for his work away from the pitch with healthcare and education programs worldwide through the Leo Messi Foundation and his role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.
Since joining Inter Miami in July 2023, Messi has scored 34 goals in 39 matches, and led the club to their first-ever Supporters’ Shield title as captain last season while breaking the MLS points record in a single season. The Argentinean was also named the MLS MVP for his exploits during the campaign and made it into the league's best XI. However, his side were surprisingly knocked out of the MLS Cup playoffs in the first round by Atlanta United.
Messi, who also helped the club win the Leagues Cup in 2023, won the 2024 Copa América with Argentina, which was held in the United States, and is yet to reveal whether he will play
for La Albiceleste in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will take place across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
