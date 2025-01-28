Why is Mallory Swanson Missing Chicago Red Stars Pre-Season Start?
Preparations for the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season are about to get underway but the Chicago Stars will be without a key name in Mallory Swanson for the start of their training camp.
Lorne Donaldson has kept the core of his 2024 roster together ahead of the new season but only 30 players will join up with the team in the beginning. Seven non-rostered players have been invited to the camp, while two stars in Sam Staab and Ava Cook are listed with season-ending injuries.
Swanson has been included in the roster, but will miss the start of the camp having informed the club she will not join up due to personal reasons. The Stars confirmed the news in a statement on Monday and said senior leadership are fully supportive of her decision.
The Chicago Stars organization have said they are ready to provide Swanson with any support she needs, both on and off the field. She will be welcomed back into the squad when she feels ready to return.
"I’d like to thank the club and the fans for their understanding during this time,” Swanson told the club website. “I appreciate the kindness and encouragement from my teammates and all the Stars staff and hope to be back with the team and playing in front of our fans as soon as I can.”
In the 2024 season, Swanson started all 24 of the Chicago Stars' NWSL matches and scored seven regular-season goals, while also providing four assists for her teammates. She moved to the club back in 2021 having previously represented Washington Spirit between 2017 and 2019 and Sky Blue FC in 2020.
Donaldson’s side will begin pre-season in Chicago before they travel to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Their first 2025 NWSL fixture will be against last year’s winners Orlando Pride on Friday, March 14.
They will then return to Chicago for home games against Houston Dash on March 23, followed by Racing Louisville FC on March 30.