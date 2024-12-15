Why Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho Aren’t Playing vs. Manchester City
Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho both will not feature on Sunday afternoon against Manchester City, after the pair were omitted from the squad by head coach Ruben Amorim.
Both players are not believed to be injured, as they both played in United’s 2-1 Europa League victory on Thursday against Viktoria Plzen.
Amorim, before Sunday’s derby away at Manchester City implied that their omission from the squad was a tactical choice, and both Rashford and Garnacho were informed of his decision at training the day before.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Amorim said: “We try to evaluate everything training performance, game performances, engagement with teammates, push their teammates up. Everything is on the line when we analyse and try to choose the players. It is my selection. Simple.
“I don’t want to send a message it is simply an evaluation and they know it. The players are really, really smart. Everybody understands my decision and I have to choose. It is simple selection.
“Of course the context is difficult because we have to win games and we have a difficult situation now. I pay attention to everything, the way you eat, the way you put your clothes to go to a game. Everything. I make my evaluation and then I decide.
“There is a communication after the last training. They are alright. They had training this morning and I was there. They trained really well.
Both players had featured in all 15 of United's Premier League games this season, with Rashford scoring four league goals this campaign, one more than Garnacho's three.
United travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on their cross-city rivals, sitting 13th in the Premier League after embarking on their worst start to a league season since 1987.
The Red Devils have lost their last three Premier League away fixtures against Manchester City, but head coach Amorim has already beaten City manager Pep Guardiola this season, leading Sporting CP to a 4-1 Champions League victory over City last month before joining United less than a week later.