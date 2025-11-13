How Canada’s Jesse Marsch Secured Alfie Jones, Dual Nationals Ahead of 2026 World Cup
Jesse Marsch wants his players to be all-in, especially his newly committed dual nationals: Middlesbrough center back Alfie Jones and Crystal Palace-signed goalkeeper, Owen Goodman.
Jones is one of four. All but three other Canadian players are bundled up in headgear to stay warm in freezing Toronto temperatures as Marsch drills them through an intense session.
But Jones has nothing, and he isn’t even Canadian yet.
The English-born defender is with the Canadian team for the first time, joining at 28 years old, and just over 200 days before Canada hosts the 2026 World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico.
He could make his debut on Thursday when Canada faces Ecuador in Toronto in the first of two November friendlies against South American opposition. However, his matchday activity could be more than a light walk. Instead, he’ll try to take his oath of Canadian citizenship.
“It’s been amazing and a whirlwind. I’m just so happy to be here, so honored to be here. I’m trying to soak up every moment,” Jones told Sports Illustrated in an exclusive interview on his second-ever day in Canada. “I knew it was cold, but getting here and seeing snow, I didn’t realize it was that cold. We haven’t seen snow in England for a few years.”
Alongside him and Goodman is Mexican-Canadian Marcelo Flores, who is listed only as a training player.
From the Sauna to Canada
While Goodman and Flores had represented Canada at youth levels, it was a chance conversation that led Jones to the national team.
Early in the 2024-25 season, Jones sat in the sauna with new Hull City teammate Liam Millar, who was bound to join up with Canada. It was then that Jones mentioned his grandmother had grown up in Canada before returning to England.
Millar let Marsch know about Jones, and the process began.
“Marsch called me very quickly, and he was the first manager ever to call me. I don’t know if anyone knew that I had a Canadian connection,” added Jones, who said the aim was to be included in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup squad. “As soon as he called me, it was ‘I want to be there, let’s start the process to get it done... I’m all-in.’”
He doesn’t know much about his grandmother, who passed away when he was a child, other than she grew up in Hillcrest, Alberta, a small mountain village, before returning to England. Until recently, Jones would not have been eligible, but a recent change in legislation allowed him to gain citizenship.
Canada Soccer worked with the Canadian government to fast-track his application and include him in the squad before the World Cup.
“It would be amazing to sing the anthem at the stadium in front of the fans and take my oath, it’s going to be a special moment,” he said, adding that Millar taught him the anthem. “Hopefully, I can earn my stripes and do well in this camp and prove that I can keep being called up.”
With a daughter and another child on the way, Jones has seen himself mature from a Southampton Academy player to grinding through Scottish football to establishing himself as one of the top physical center backs in the English Championship.
Now, he’s set to take the next step in his career, and gleams at the idea of a home World Cup in front of his family, albeit knowing he has to fight for a roster spot at a position of strength.
“The World Cup is the pinnacle, so to be a home nation at the World Cup would be incredible,” he said. “It’s definitely in the back of my mind, and I’m not gonna lie, it’s hard not to think about that, but right now I am fully focused on this camp and taking each day as it comes.”
Goodman’s Long Battle to Gain Citizenship
In August, Marsch said Goodman wasn’t eligible for Canada. Despite spending much of his childhood in Alliston, Ontario, he hadn’t met the residency requirements for citizenship.
Then his name popped up on the November roster.
“I heard two weeks ago he had his citizenship,” said Marsch after unveiling the squad. “He’s confessed to me very clearly that he feels very Canadian and that he’s been obsessed with getting his passport because he wants to be a part of this team.”
Now with Huddersfield Town, Goodman is seen as a top goalkeeping prospect for Canada and Crystal Palace after a standout EFL League Two season with AFC Wimbledon last year.
Eligible for England, Canada and Nigeria, he represented the former two at youth levels before turning down calls to Nigeria’s national team with hopes of becoming Canadian.
But he is now the tallest Canadian goalkeeper at 6’4” and could push the presumptive top goalkeeping pairing for 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, Dayne St. Clair and Maxime Crépeau.
“[Marsch] sees me as the future for this nation, which you wouldn’t just say that to anyone,” he told The Athletic. “That’s a big statement to say to me. And when he says that to me, I get a really good feeling and a really happy feeling.”
Flores to Choose Between Canada, Mexico Again
If Jones was the epitome of facing the elements in Toronto’s frigid November, Flores seemed shocked after spending most of his career in Mexico. With only a slit for his eye between all the winterwear, he weaved through drills for the country he grew up in.
Flores is included on the team only as a training player. Marsch visited him twice in Mexico to convince him to give Canada a second chance, after representing El Tri at the youth and senior levels.
He’s eligible to file a one-time FIFA switch under the current regulations because his three caps for Mexico’s senior team came before he was 21.
The Canadian squad may only have six games until opening their World Cup on June 12, but if one thing is clear, they’re open to options. Marsch knows he has a solid core to the team, but any improvements will always be welcome.