Why Martin Odegaard Isn't Playing for Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal fans were given an unpleasant surprise ahead of their team's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.
Just over an hour before kickoff, it was announced that the club's star midfielder and captain Martin Ødegaard would miss out, with young Ethan Nwaneri taking his place.
Defender Gabriel has been given the captain’s armband in the Norwegian's absence, which will no doubt be a huge blow for Gunners given his quality in the middle of the park and final third.
Though Arsenal has yet to confirm why Ødegaard is not able to play against Wolves, a number of outlets claim that the 26-year-old is sick. The Sun also report that Ødegaard is absent "due to illness."
Also absent for Mikel Artetia's side is Spanish midfield Mikel Merino, though defender William Saliba returns to the starting lineup after having missed Arsenal's last two Premier League games with a hamstring injury.
Arsenal Confirmed Lineup vs. Wolverhampton Wanders (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya
RB: Jurrien Timber
CB: Gabriel Magalhães
CB: William Saliba
LB: Miles Lewis-Skelly
CM: Declan Rice
CM: Thomas Partey
CM: Ethan Nwaneri
RW: Gabriel Martinelli
ST: Kai Havertz
LW: Leandro Trossard