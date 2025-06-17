‘Why not?’—Man Utd Chief Doubles Down on Premier League Title Claim
Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada remains adamant that the club can win the Premier League title in three years’ time.
‘Project 150’ was shared with United staff in September last year, outlining a plan to be crowned Premier League champions by 2028, to coincide with the club’s 150th anniversary.
United are coming off the back of a 15th place finish in 2024–25, the club’s lowest in the Premier League era—and worst overall since relegation from the top flight at the end of 1973–74.
There was a chance to soften the misery with Europa League glory, which would have also brought Champions League football back to Old Trafford next season. But defeat in last month’s final against Tottenham Hotspur means United will only compete in three competitions in 2025–26.
A stripped down schedule without frequent midweek fixtures could end up being a blessing in disguise as Ruben Amorim seeks to put his stamp on a squad that has struggled to get to grips with the specific nature of his tactical system.
Recording a win percentage of 30% and finishing 42 points behind champions Liverpool, United have an awful lot of ground to make up. But Berrada insists that actually having something fixed to aim for is a crucial part of achieving success.
“It’s establishing a series of targets within a timeframe so we can focus our efforts and energy on that goal,” he told leading fanzine United We Stand.
“Can the team win the Premier League title by 2028? Of course. We’ve just finished 15th and it seems an impossible task. But why not aim for it? Why not do everything in our power?”
Amorim has previously suggested that United have to target the Premier League title from next season, because it at least symbolises ambition, even if he admits it isn’t realistic quite so soon.
“I don't want to think we need a lot of years to be competitive. I can’t think like that, I cannot manage that, it’s not in me. That’s why I’m putting pressure on myself,” he said in April.
“We are changing a lot of things inside the club and we know it will take a lot of time, but I will not say I need a lot of years. Next year is our goal. I’m not saying we're going to win the title in the next year, I’m not crazy. I’m saying I don’t want this conversation that we need a lot of years and let’s keep it calm. No, we are in a rush. We are suffering a lot for next year to be so much better.
“I cannot manage saying in four years, we still try something. For me, we will start next season. We need to be so much better because this is a massive club and I want to put that pressure on me and everybody here.”
Stranger things have happened. Leicester City survived relegation by the skin of their teeth in 2014–15 and claimed a shock Premier League title just 12 months later. Even Chelsea’s most recent triumph, in 2016–17, came the season immediately after finishing 10th.