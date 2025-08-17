Why Eberechi Eze’s Stunning Free-Kick Was Disallowed Against Chelsea
Eberechi Eze had an emphatic free-kick goal ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) on what could be the Englishman’s final appearance in a Crystal Palace shirt.
There was a point over the weekend when it seemed like Eze wouldn’t even make the trip to Stamford Bridge for Palace’s opening game of the Premier League season against Chelsea. The Eagles’ FA Cup final hero has been subject to rife transfer speculation this summer, with both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur interested.
Spurs have moved forward with their pursuit in recent days, to the extent where it was suggested on Saturday that Eze would be left out of Oliver Glasner’s matchday squad for their season opener.
However, with an agreement over a transfer not yet complete, it was decided that Eze would play a part, and Glasner included him in Palace’s starting XI. Less than 15 minutes into the contest, it seemed as if the 27-year-old had fed the narrative Gods by handing the visitors the lead.
Eze blasted a free-kick from the edge of the box through Robert Sánchez, having scored a wonderful goal on this ground last season.
On first viewing, it looked like there was little wrong with the goal, but Darren England was encouraged by VAR James Bell to consult the pitchside monitor. They weren’t checking for a possible offside, but for a foul. Marc Guéhi had bundled Moisés Caicedo out of the way, which opened up the gap for Eze to beat Sánchez.
Referee England overturned his on-field decision, but explained that the free-kick was ruled out because Guéhi, after successfully shifting Caicedo, had moved to within a metre of the Chelsea wall, which is an infringement in itself. The goal wasn’t ruled out because of the Palace captain’s contact with the Ecuadorian.
IFAB’s Law 13 states: "If, when a free kick is taken, an attacking team player is less than 1 m (1 yd) from a ‘wall’ formed by three or more defending team players, an indirect free kick is awarded."