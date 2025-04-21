Why Vancouver Whitecaps FC Will Upset Inter Miami CF in the Concacaf Champions Cup
Could Vancouver Whitecaps FC pull off the upset on Inter Miami CF? If they do, is it really an upset?
Leading the MLS Supporters’ Shield standings with 20 points in nine games, the Whitecaps have been enjoying one of their best spells in club history, not just since the 51-year-old club joined MLS in 2011.
Not only have they found immense MLS success, but they’re just three games away from qualifying for the FIFA Club World Cup 2028, and just an Inter Miami two-leg tie away from their first Concacaf Champions Cup final.
Competing in the semifinal of Concacaf’s premier club tournament for the second time and first since 2017, Vancouver will host Miami for the first leg of the semifinal on Thursday, before heading to Chase Stadium on April 30.
Here’s how the best team in MLS could pull off what many would see as an upset.
Andres Cubas Has Shut Down Lionel Messi Before
He might not be the flashiest midfielder, but Andres Cubas has been a key piece of Vancouver’s success this season. The Paraguayan defensive midfielder has taken up the middle of the midfield three and has provided dominant play, averaging 2.76 tackles and 1.88 interceptions per match, ranking within the top 10 percent of MLS players in both categories.
Currently, Vancouver’s lone healthy DP, he has allowed left midfielder Pedro Vite to attack when the play falls to his side of the 4-3-3, while right midfielder Sebastian Berhalter will drop inside to balance things out, as he also enjoys a stellar season, primarily focused on progression after regaining possession.
As a team, the Whitecaps have conceded the fewest goals in MLS, with only six against in nine matches, and also lead defensive metrics on expected goals against, allowing 8.1.
Combined with their defensive structure, Cubas has beaten Lionel Messi in the past, making six defensive actions in Paraguay’s 2–1 World Cup qualifying win over Argentina in November 2024.
Brian White’s Finishing Form Can Punish Miami
If one thing has been evident for Inter Miami in 2025, it’s their inability to completely shut down opposition attacks. Despite a 1–0 win over Columbus Crew SC on Matchday 9, they conceded 2.94 expected goals, in what was a relatively unlucky performance by the Crew, who failed to score on eight big chances.
That type of defending won’t work against a Whitecaps side that recently punished the stingy, structured defensive setup of Austin FC 5–1, while posting 27, buoyed by a four-goal performance from USMNT striker Brian White.
White is among the best finishers in MLS at the moment, scoring six goals on 25 shots, in addition to his three goals in Concacaf Champions Cup play this season. He can score in various ways as well, with his towering frame making him a target on crosses, combined with his one-touch finishing and ability to strike the ball while opening up his hips.
Of White’s six MLS goals in 2025, he has two headers, three on his left foot and one on his right.
As much as Miami have found relative success, they’ve yet to face as in-form a striker as White, who, if they focus on him too much, could also open up space for Vancouver’s other attacking threats of Emmanuel Sabbi, Pedro Vite and Ali Ahmed.
Commitment to Tactical Identity and Returning Stars
Facing Miami will be the Whitecaps’ most challenging test of the season so far. Still, their commitment to a tactical identity and 4-3-3 formation has allowed them to match and adapt to any opponent, whether a Liga MX standout like Pumas or CF Monterrey, or struggling MLS sides.
Under new head coach Jesper Sørensen, the club has played with a patient, possession-based style, which methodically builds up in the midfield. It’s a far cry from the counter-attacking focus that the ‘Caps had under former head coach Vanni Sartini, who led them to three straight Canadian Championship titles.
Against Pumas and Monterrey, the Whitecaps were able to control possession and game flow, and have been able to rely on a deep bench, allowing them to continue thriving despite missing DP attacker and 2023 MLS MVP candidate Ryan Gauld, as well as starting left back Sam Adekugbe due to injury.
Miami don’t quite have the variance of attacking options that the Mexican sides do, making it in some ways an easier test for the Whitecaps – an idea which can play out nicely on paper, but struggle in reality given the inevitability of Messi’s influence on games.
Should the Whitecaps keep things close or win the first leg, they might get a boost for the second leg as well, with Adekugbe back in full training and Gauld sidelined as week-to-week, with the April 30 match circled as a potential return.