Will Liam Delap Play for Chelsea at Club World Cup?
Chelsea supporters have enjoyed the last few weeks. Champions League qualification was followed by Europa Conference League glory and now an exciting new signing has rocked up at Stamford Bridge.
Liam Delap has been confirmed as a Chelsea player after the club agreeed to pay £30 million ($40.6 million) for his services. The 22-year-old, schooled by Manchester City, was a bright spark for relegated Ipswich Town in 2024–25, scoring 12 goals in his debut Premier League season.
Rewarded with a move to west London and Chelsea’s No.9 shirt, Delap will be eager to make a fast start for his new club, who will be competing at the revamped FIFA Club World Cup this summer.
But will Delap be travelling to North America with his teammates for the tournament?
Will Liam Delap Feature at Club World Cup?
The good news for Chelsea is that Delap is eligible to play at the Club World Cup but whether he will feature is slightly less clear. The forward is currently scheduled to play for the England at this summer’s Under-21 European Championship in Slovakia, with the tournament kicking off for the Three Lions on June 12—four days before the Blues play their first Club World Cup game.
England Under-21s are guaranteed to play three group stage matches at the very least but are expected to go deep into the tournament as its reigning champions. Chelsea are reportedly keen for Delap to prioritise his new club over the national team, but a final decision is yet to be made.
Of course, Chelsea could name Delap in their final 35-man squad for the Club World Cup and still allow him to represent England, with the striker potentially teaming up with the Blues later in the competition. The final of the Under-21 Euros will take place on June 28, which is two weeks before the final of the Club World Cup.
Chelsea’s Club World Cup Opponents
Chelsea will be expecting to make it past the group stage of the Club World Cup as a bare minimum. Placed in Group D, they begin their campaign against Los Angeles FC on June 16, followed by a meeting with Flamengo four days later.
The Blues complete the opening phase against Espérance de Tunis and should realistically top the standings in one of the competition’s more straightforward groups.
If they do indeed win Group D, then Chelsea would play their last 16 match on June 29, the day after the Under-21 Euros final. If they make it to the quarterfinals or beyond, Delap could be available in some crucial knockout matches, regardless of his England involvement.
