Chelsea Announce Liam Delap Signing From Ipswich Town, Contract Length Revealed
Chelsea announced the signing of Liam Delap on a transfer from Ipswich Town, signing a six-year contract until 2031.
Delap is one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League after a strong campaign with the Tractor Boys. Chelsea met his £30 million ($40.6 million) release clause fee after Ipswich Town were relegated to the EFL Championship. Manchester United, Newcastle United and Everton were clubs reportedly also interested in the 22-year-old this summer.
“I understand the stature of this club and can see the trajectory it is on with these players and the head coach. It’s going to be an incredible place for me to develop, and I hope to achieve amazing things here and help the club win more trophies,” Delap said in the announcement.
Delap previously worked with Blues manager Enzo Maresca during their time at Manchester City's Elite Development Squad. The England forward scored 12 goals for Ipswich Town this past season across 37 league appearances.
While Chelsea did not announce whether or not he'll compete in the Club World Cup for the Blues, the summer tournament represents a big opportunity for him to ingratiate himself with fans. He'll likely challenge with Nicolas Jackson for consistent minutes moving forward as Maresca looks to solve his striker problem.
Even before Maresca, Chelsea struggled to find a consistent option up top including names likes Kai Havertz and Timo Werner. The pressure will be on Delap to perform at one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, especially now that Chelsea are back in the Champions League next season.