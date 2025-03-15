Will Lionel Messi Play as Inter Miami Look for Revenge vs. Atlanta United?
Inter Miami CF will look to continue their strong start to the 2025 MLS season on Sunday when they visit Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Matchday 4.
Miami has had a busy start to the 2025 campaign, taking on three MLS matches and four games in the Concacaf Champions Cup, only dropping a result once with a 2–2 draw against New York City FC on MLS opening day.
In the Champions Cup, the Herons made quick work of Sporting Kansas City and Jamaica’s Cavalier FC, advancing to the quarterfinals against LAFC. In MLS, they enter Sunday’s clash riding a two-game win streak, having beaten the Houston Dynamo and Charlotte FC.
After three games, they sit second in the Eastern Conference on seven points, while Atlanta sits 11 on four.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
Although the results have gone Miami’s way, discipline has been an issue in their league games. Through three matchdays, head coach Javier Mascherano’s team has been shown a red card in each match but have navigated the issues through skilled attacking play and a possession-focused approach.
For Sunday, the club will need to turn to third-choice goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo, with No. 1 goalkeeper Drake Callender still recovering from an injury, and backup–turn starter Oscar Ustari, suspended after last week’s red card.
Will Lionel Messi help Inter Miami find revenge?
Yet, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi and whether the veteran Argentine will feature in the match, having not played in the club’s last two MLS matches before scoring in a substitute appearance in the Champions Cup win midweek in Jamaica.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
"The idea was that he play 30-35 minutes in Jamaica to have good feelings again. In the end, we were able to find the time to do it well," Mascherano told reporters in Spanish on Friday.
"We tried to take away from the overload Messi had so that it wouldn't go further than that. We tried to handle it in the best way. Luckily, we were able to control it and that it didn't turn into an injury or much more.”
Inter Miami look to avenge MLS Cup Playoff loss
Sunday also presents a chance for Miami to seek revenge after losing to Atlanta in the first round of the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
“Obviously, when you line up against an opponent that eliminated you, it is natural that the players would think, 'We want to face them again,’” Mascherano added. “When those things happen, what you want is to play that team again as soon as possible.”
While the Herons enter as the favorites, Atlanta is no easy opponent, having spent an MLS record $22 million transfer fee to bring in striker Emmanuel Latte Lath and also splashed cash to bring back club legend Miguel Almiron.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
Latte Lath has failed to score in his last two matches but found the net twice on his debut in a 3–2 win over CF Montreal. However, he is questionable to play, having entered concussion protocol during last week’s 0–0 draw with the New York Red Bulls.
With two of the most expensive teams in MLS battling it out, Sunday will present a fun match as Atlanta hopes to extend its all-time lead over Miami. Since Miami joined MLS in 2020, Atlanta has won seven games between the two teams, while Miami has won six. The two sides have split four games in draws.
Fans can catch Sunday’s match on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.