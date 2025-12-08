Will Mohamed Salah Play for Liverpool vs. Inter?
Mohamed Salah’s future with Liverpool, both short and long-term, is up in the air.
The Egyptian opted to release the hold on his tongue after Liverpool’s 3–3 draw with Leeds United, claiming somebody inside the club was trying to force him out after a third successive game out of the starting lineup.
His stunning comments, which included claims he no longer has a relationship with manager Arne Slot, have prompted speculation of a move away from Liverpool as soon as January, but for now, Slot and Liverpool must decide what role Salah will play before his departure for the Africa Cup of Nations next week.
Slot’s immediate focus is on Tuesday’s Champions League trip to last season’s beaten finalists, Inter. The Reds have struggled in Europe and are battling to climb out of the playoff spots, and while the manager would like all the attacking options available to him, the issue with Salah has quickly become the primary concern at Anfield.
Will Salah Be in Liverpool’s Squad to Face Inter?
Numerous outlets revealed on Monday that Liverpool’s decision-makers met during the day to make a decision on Salah’s involvement against Inter.
Fabrice Hawkins was the first to reveal the verdict of that meeting. Salah is not expected to travel with the rest of the Liverpool squad to face the Serie A giants—a decision made by both Slot and the board.
Slot is expected to confirm his stance on Salah’s immediate role in the team during his press conference on Monday. The Reds had a training session in the morning, which Salah was part of, before Slot sits down in front of the media at 18.45 (GMT)/13.45 (ET).
The timing of the incident raises questions over whether Salah may have played his final game for Liverpool. After the Inter match, Liverpool face Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend before Salah heads then off to the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt, for a spell away from the team which will carry over into the start of the January transfer window.
“I will be at Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go to the Africa Cup,” Salah said. “I don’t know what is going to happen when I am there.”