‘Proud’—William Saliba Makes Arsenal Promise After Signing New Contract
William Saliba has vowed to do everything he can to repay the loyalty he feels from fans after signing his new Arsenal contract.
Despite longstanding interest from Real Madrid, Saliba agreed the terms of his new contract last week, snubbing the chance to move to the Santiago Bernabéu in favour of continuing his upwards trajectory with Arsenal.
Staying with Arsenal was always Saliba’s priority, and the Frenchman insisted there is no better place for him to continue his career.
“I feel proud of myself because I first signed in 2019, and now in 2025, I’m still here to extend my contract,” he said. “I’m so happy.
“I feel at home. We have a good team, we have a good squad, we have good staff. The coach is perfect for me, so it’s the best place to be.
“I enjoy every day when I have the chance to wear this shirt. I try to give everything, and now I’ll give even more to this club and to the fans.
“I have a special connection with them, because even when I was on loan, when I was not playing here, they would send me messages to say: ‘one day, you will play for this club, you don’t have to give up.’ I will never forget this.
“Thank you for everything, thank you for the support. We know what they are waiting for, and we’ll give our best, even more than the previous season, to give them what they want.”
Mikel Arteta: ‘Best Is Yet to Come From Saliba’
Saliba was full of praise for manager Mikel Arteta, believing the Spaniard is the right man to help him on his quest to “become the best, or one of the best, defenders in the world.”
Arteta believes the future is bright for Saliba, adding: “William is loved by all the players and staff, and that speaks volumes about his character, commitment and attitude every day. Since joining us, William has grown so much, embraced responsibility, and has created a strong connection with our supporters and everyone at the club.
“We know there is still so much to come from him and will continue to work together to keep improving with the clear ambition of winning major trophies.”
“We’re so happy that William has committed his future to us to be part of what we’re building here,” said sporting director Andrea Berta.
“In the last three seasons, William has become an incredible defender whose composure, intelligence and physical presence make him one of the best in the world. He will continue his development with Arsenal to reach new heights.
“His consistency, maturity, and ability to influence matches will continue to be a big asset for us and we’re looking forward to many more great performances from him at the heart of our defence.”