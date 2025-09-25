‘Agreed’—William Saliba Makes Decision on Arsenal Contract, Real Madrid Transfer
William Saliba is reported to have ended Real Madrid’s hopes of a blockbuster transfer by agreeing a new five-year contract with Arsenal.
Madrid are chasing a new centre back and are known admirers of Saliba—some reports have even claimed Los Blancos see him as ‘the Jude Bellingham’ of defenders—and the Frenchman’s existing contract length sparked hope of a move inside the Santiago Bernabéu.
Approaching the final 18 months of his deal, Saliba has found himself in a strong position when it comes to deciding his next move. Now, The Athletic report that he has pledged his future to Arsenal by agreeing fresh terms.
A new five-year contract running until 2030 is expected to be formalised in the coming days, putting an end to Madrid’s hopes of a cut-price transfer.
While there has been plenty of speculation over his future, Saliba’s situation has rarely caused concern inside Arsenal. Talks over an extension first began in May and, in July, Saliba confirmed his interest in signing.
Saliba to Follow in Footsteps of Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri
The process is now almost complete and manager Mikel Arteta will be delighted to have secured the future of one of the most important players in his squad.
Saliba had an uncomfortable start to life at Arsenal under Arteta. He was left out of the Gunners’ Premier League squad for the 2020–21 season and then spent 18 months on loan in France, where he firmly justified Arsenal’s decision to spend £27 million ($36.4 million) to secure his signature in 2019.
He has gone to to make 139 appearances for Arsenal, with only five players managing more minutes under Arteta to date.
Saliba is set to become the fourth high-profile extension at Arsenal this year. Centre back partner Gabriel Magalhães inked a four-year deal in June, just days before Myles Lewis-Skelly committed the next five years of his career to Arsenal. Ethan Nwaneri signed his new deal in August.