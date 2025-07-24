Winners and Losers From Marcus Rashford’s Move to Barcelona
Marcus Rashford is set to become just the second Englishman since 1923 to represent Barcelona, after a loan agreement was reached between Manchester United and the La Liga champions.
The once-precocious United starlet was offered temporary relief from the Old Trafford limelight by signing for Aston Villa on loan in January, but the Villans opted against signing the 27-year-old permanently this summer.
With Ruben Amorim making it clear that Rashford had no place in his project, the forward has spent the past few weeks attempting to find a new home, and a move overseas appeared the most likely option. Barcelona was Rashford’s utopia, but their interest in Nico Williams and Luis Díaz meant the forward had to wait.
Rarely have Barça trusted English playing talent, but they’re willing to take a punt on a Rashford in need of rejuvenation. Superstardom hasn’t been kind to the 27-year-old, and there’s hope an alternative but still challenging environment will bring the very best out of Rashford once more.
Here are the major winners and losers from Barcelona’s loan move for the England international.
Winners From Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona Move
Alejandro Balde
Hampered by injury at the end of Xavi’s tenure, 2024–25 was a bounce-back season for Balde, who proved himself to be perhaps the best-performing left-back in Europe.
The mightily dynamic defender was one of many beneficiaries of Hansi Flick’s arrival as manager, with the German smartly using his full-backs to maximise the strengths of both. Jules Koundé’s capacity to tuck inside offered Balde greater license to bomb forward and affect proceedings in the final third.
With Raphinha drifting infield and running in behind when deployed down the left, Balde was handed the room to dominate the touchline. He ended the season with eight assists in all competitions.
Barcelona were linked with wingers more adept at holding the width down his flank, like Williams and Díaz, but Rashford is more of an inside forward who prefers operating closer to goal. Flick could utilise the Englishman in a Raphinha-like role or as a number nine. Either way, the marauding runs of Balde won’t be impacted, and there’s potential for the rapid duo to strike a destructive partnership.
Ruben Amorim
The Man Utd manager has been handed the license by INEOS to build the Red Devils squad in his image off the back of a wretched 2024–25 season.
Rashford was the first goalscorer of the Amorim-era, but it didn’t take the Portuguese coach long to lose faith in the Englishman. Poor performances in training led to his exclusion from the matchday squad for last December’s Manchester Derby at the Etihad, and Rashford soon after said he was ready for a "new challenge".
The forward didn’t play for the club again before he joined Villa on loan in January, and Amorim has long made it clear that Rashford has no future in Manchester while he’s in charge. The Englishman is one of several squad members ostracised by the manager at the start of the summer, and Amorim must be thrilled to have a Rashford-sized distraction out of Carrington for at least another year.
The additions of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo represent a new-look in attack for the Red Devils.
Pedri
We saw Pedri return to his best during Flick’s first season in charge, with the slick Spanish midfielder emerging as a near-ubiquitous figure in the German’s midfield pivot.
Pedri is not merely a conductor in the middle of the park. He’s a master in tight spaces, a dynamic dribbler, and a precise progressive passer. His work-ethic out of possession renders him a manager’s dream.
The midfielder wasn’t exactly bereft of options when functioning as a playmaker, with the direct running of Raphinha, Dani Olmo’s astuteness between the lines and Lamine Yamal’s generational talent ensuring Pedri was rarely starved of options ahead of him.
The Spaniard finished 2024–25 with 14 goal contributions, including eight assists. His ability as a passer came to the fore in Flick’s direct and vertical system, and Pedri should benefit from Rashford’s ability to compromise defensive structures as a runner.
According to FBRef, only Yamal (44) finished last season having recorded more through balls than Pedri (32), while only Raphinha (129 to 94) notched more ’key passes’. Pedri led the Barcelona squad with 431 passes into the final third and 474 progressive passes.
He had a superb season, yet it could’ve been better statistically. His eight assists came from an expected assists haul of 9.5. His teammates, who were so proficient throughout the season, didn’t do Pedri any favours in front of goal.
Losers From Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona Move
Ferran Torres
’The shark’ has developed cult hero status in Catalonia. 2024–25 was his most productive for Barcelona to date, as he operated efficiently as Robert Lewandowski’s second in command.
Ferran made 45 appearances in all competitions but notched just 19 starts. Despite this, he found the back of the net 19 times and added seven assists.
Flick couldn’t have asked for much more from a rotational piece, and while Rashford has been signed to ensure Barcelona aren’t so reliant on Raphinha and Yamal, his addition is likely to impede Ferran’s minutes.
The Spaniard, like Rashford, is adept down both flanks and up top. The new signing, however, is considerably more talented.
Dani Olmo
Rashford may well have to endure the registration issues Olmo was subject to during his first season in Catalonia.
Assuming Barcelona find another loophole to ensure the Englishman can feature on Matchday 1 and beyond, Olmo’s status as a starter may come under threat. Rashford will not function between the lines from an advanced midfield position like the Spaniard, but if Flick wants to use him down the left-hand side, Raphinha could operate centrally and steal Olmo’s role.
The former RB Leipzig playmaker impressed in parts during his first season at the club, but Olmo certainly didn’t steal the show. Raphinha, on the contrary, recorded 56 goal contributions in all competitions. He’s going to be included in Flick’s strongest XI, but you can certainly envisage a refreshed Rashford making the sort of impression that renders him indispensable.
If such a scenario plays out, expect Olmo’s importance to dwindle. There’s already been talk of the Spaniard potentially operating as a false nine, which would suit the likes of Raphinha and Rashford.
Barcelona’s Wage Bill
Barcelona merely needed depth in attack this summer, and while they haven’t paid a fee to sign Rashford, they have agreed to cover his salary for 2025–26.
The 27-year-old has agreed to a 15% pay cut from his monstrous Man Utd salary, but Barcelona are still expected to fork out as much as €14 million (£12.1 million, $16.3 million) to cover his wages before they consider buying the Englishman permanently.
With Lamine Yamal signing a lucrative new extension, which has seen him become the third highest paid player at the club, Barcelona’s wage bill is set to increase again next season. Fortunately, they’ve been able to rid themselves of Ansu Fati’s €14 million salary, with Rashford coming in as a direct replacement, both financially and on-field.
Given what they had to go through to register players last year and their inability to drastically shift their wage structure this summer, Barça are surely bound to test La Liga’s resolve again in 2025–26.