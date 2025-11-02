Wolves Sack Manager Vitor Pereira After Miserable Start to Season
Wolverhampton Wanderers have parted ways with manager Vítor Pereira after a bitterly disappointing start to the current campaign which has left them rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings.
Pereira only joined Wolves in December 2024 and earned plenty of plaudits for leading the team away from a relegation battle, ultimately surviving the drop by a comfortable margin of 17 points.
This season, however, things have not gone to plan for Pereira, whose Wolves side had failed to win any of their first 10 Premier League games of the new season and sit bottom of the standings with just two points to their name.
Having endured a similarly miserable start to the 2024–25 season, Wolves now have the unwanted honour of being the first team in Premier League history to fail to win any of their first 10 games in successive campaigns.
Recent weeks saw Pereira clash with supporters over the team’s direction, while the future of striker Jørgen Strand Larsen also proved to be an unwelcome distraction after a summer of transfer interest from Newcastle United.
“Vítor and his team worked tirelessly for Wolves and helped guide us through a challenging period last season, for which we are grateful,” said executive chairman Jeff Shi as he confirmed the departure of Pereira’s entire backroom staff.
“Unfortunately, the start to this season has been a disappointment and, despite our strong desire to give the head coach time and matches to find an improvement, we have reached a point where we must make a change.
“We thank Vítor and his staff for their efforts and wish them the very best for the future.”
Under-21 manager James Collins and Under-18 boss Richard Walker will assume temporary control of the team while a permanent successor to Pereira is found.