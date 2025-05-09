Wolves vs. Brighton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Brighton & Hove Albion are in the mix for a Conference League spot, and will be determined to claim all three points when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.
The Seagulls endured a post-March international break slump which quickly dashed their Champions League hopes, but they're one of four teams in contention to finish eighth and play in next season's Conference League.
After securing a last-gasp victory over West Ham two weeks ago, Brighton earned a point at home to Newcastle last week. However, they enter the weekend tenth in the table after Bournemouth and Brentford prevailed over Arsenal and Manchester United respectively.
Wolves could have found themselves in the mix had they appointed Vitor Pereira a few weeks earlier than they did. The once relegation-threatened outfit have been one of the Premier League's best performing teams in 2025, and they were unfortunate to have their six-game winning run snapped by Manchester City last time out.
Pereira's side enter the contest 13th in the table and 11 points worse off than their upcoming opponents.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to the Premier League clash.
What Time Does Wolves vs. Brighton Kick-Off?
- Location: Wolverhampton, England
- Stadium: Molineux Stadium
- Date: Saturday 10 May
- Kick-off Time: 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
- Referee: Michael Oliver
- VAR: James Bell
Wolves vs. Brighton Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Wolves: 1 win
- Brighton: 2 wins
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Brighton 2-2 Wolves (October 26, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Wolves
Brighton
Man City 1-0 Wolves - 02/05/25
Brighton 1-1 Newcastle - 04/05/25
Wolves 3-0 Leicester - 26/04/25
Brighton 3-2 West Ham - 26/04/25
Man Utd 0-1 Wolves - 20/04/25
Brentford 4-2 Brighton - 19/04/25
Wolves 4-2 Tottenham - 13/04/25
Brighton 2-2 Leicester - 12/04/25
Ipswich 1-2 Wolves - 05/04/25
Crystal Palace 2-1 Brighton - 05/04/25
How to Watch Wolves vs. Brighton on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Not televised - radio commentary available via BBC Radio 5 Live
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada
Mexico
Tubi Mexico
Wolves Team News
Jorgen Strand Larsen missed the 1-0 defeat at Man City due to a groin injury, but the striker is expected to be back in Pereira's XI for Brighton's visit. He'll replace Jean-Ricner Bellegarde in Wolves' attack.
The hosts are still without long-term absentees Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez, Yerson Mosquera and Leon Chiwone, while Sam Johnstone, who's backed up goalkeeper Jose Sa this term, is also likely to miss out this weekend.
The sought-after Matheus Cunha will operate off the shoulder of Strand Larsen, as he aims to finish the season on a strong note ahead of a likely summer departure.
Wolves Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton
Wolves predicted lineup vs. Brighton (3-4-2-1): Sa; Doherty, Agbadou, Toti; Semedo, J. Gomes, Andre, Ait-Nouri; Munetsi, Cunha; Strand Larsen.
Brighton Team News
Brighton were without Kaoru Mitoma last Sunday due to a heel injury, but there's hope the Japanese winger will be fit to feature at Molineux this weekend.
Joao Pedro serves the final game of his suspension after he was sent off at Brentford last month, with Fabian Hurzeler opting to mitigate the Brazilian's absence by using Matt O'Riley in a more advanced midfield position. Georginio Rutter is still out injured for the visitors.
A knee injury could rule Solly March out, while Ferdi Kadioglu is still being held back by a toe injury. Igor was on the bench last week after a spell out.
Brighton Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves
Brighton predicted lineup vs. Wolves (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, O'Riley, Mitoma; Welbeck.
Wolves vs. Brighton Score Prediction
It was an entertaining affair when these two teams faced off back in October, and we should expect more of the same on Saturday.
Wolves have been incredibly watchable under their new manager, with Matt Doherty recently commending Pereira's man-management skills as pivotal in their 2025 resurgence. While they were beaten last time out, they're playing with plenty of freedom, and there's no doubt they'll cause this Brighton backline plenty of issues.
The Seagulls, meanwhile, have shown signs of life over the past couple of weeks, and are fighting hard to play in Europe next season. The race is tight, and dropped points could prove fatal, but a point may not be so bad for the visitors here.