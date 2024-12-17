Women's Champions League Matchday 6 Predictions: All Eyes on Arsenal-Bayern
The 2024–25 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage concludes this week with Matchday 6. All eight quarterfinal spots have already been clinched, so this week's round of games are purely for seeding.
In case you missed our breakdown of Matchday 5, the confirmed quarterfinalists are: Lyon, Wolfsburg, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Barcelona. League action across the continent is mostly already on hiatus until the new year, so these will be the final matches of 2024 for the majority of clubs.
Here are our predictions for the full slate of matches on Tuesday, Dec. 17, and Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Group A
Lyon vs. Wolfsburg
Prediction: Lyon 2–1 Wolfsburg
With Lyon already confirmed as the top seed, there isn't much to play for here. Even so, the French side's squad depth eclipses what is available to Wolfsburg. Even if Joe Montemurro chooses to rest players, I would give Lyon the edge. This should be a good test for both sides to compete in a low-pressure environment. Wolfsburg's Sveindís Jónsdóttir will want to continue her fine form from Matchday 5, where she scored four goals against Roma.
AS Roma vs. Galatasaray
Prediction: AS Roma 4–1 Galatasaray
Fresh from an embarrassing 6–1 defeat to Wolfsburg that ended Roma's hopes of making it to the quarterfinals, the Italians should be trying to end their UWCL campaign on a high at home. For the Turkish champions, this has been a group stage of heavy defeats. If they can keep this closer than the 6–1 defeat to Roma in Istanbul, then that will be considered progress. Galatasaray is struggling in the league (currently sixth), and so may have an eye on Saturday's match back at home.
Group B
Real Madrid vs. Chelsea
Prediction: Real Madrid 1–2 Chelsea
Despite both clubs picking up wins on Matchday 5, neither has looked at their best in recent weeks. Madrid needs to win to wrestle the top spot away from Chelsea, while the Blues just need a draw to guarantee going through to the quarterfinals as the top seed.
The winter break will be needed to revitalize fatigue and help welcome back some players from lingering injuries. Chelsea's depth should be too much for a disorganized Madrid. U.S. star Catarina Macario has slowly been growing into the season and could play a big role, but fitness doubts remain for Sandy Baltimore. Even so, Chelsea should win a close one.
FC Twente vs. Celtic
Prediction: FC Twente 1–0 Celtic
Both already eliminated, Celtic and Twente are another duo whose respective league form has dwindled with the extra exploits of the Champions League demanding attention. For the Super Hoops, a midweek away trip to Enschede will be followed by a quick trip to Edinburgh at the weekend. Twente will have the upper hand at home and could well repeat something close to their 2–0 win in Glasgow from a couple of months ago. These are still two low-scoring sides, though, and the match should be tight.
Group C
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich
Prediction: Arsenal 1–1 Bayern Munich
The marquee clash of the matchday. Munich just needs a draw to guarantee the top seed while Arsenal will need to win. The last time these two clubs met produced the match of the 2024–25 UWCL so far when Munich ran away with it, 5–2, after trailing 1–0. Pernille Harder scored a hat trick.
Since then, Jonas Eidevall resigned as Arsenal manager, and interim Renée Slegers has been doing an admirable job navigating them through this uncertain period. A buoyant Alessia Russo is already up to 10 goals on the season for the Gunners, something she didn't accomplish until February last season.
Juventus vs. Vålerenga
Prediction: Juventus 1-1 Vålerenga
Along with Celtic and Galatasaray, Juventus are the joint-lowest scorers in this year's Champions League, with one goal scored after five matches. A narrow 1-0 win over Vålerenga in their previous meeting has kept them off the bottom of Group C, but the Norwegians will be motivated not to leave the group stage empty-handed.
Group D
Barcelona vs. Manchester City
Prediction: Barcelona 3–0 Manchester City
Another clash of the titans to decide who finishes top of the group. Barcelona must win to leapfrog City and take first place, while City has the luxury of only needing a draw. Last time these two met in Manchester, it finished 2–0 to City with a phenomenal defensive team display ending with Barcelona appearing blunted and diffused.
Unfortunately for City, an injury crisis has rocked the club, and Gareth Taylor will be shorthanded in Barcelona. Khadija Shaw, Lauren Hemp, Vivianne Miedema and Alex Greenwood have all been ruled out of this match. With qualification already guaranteed, returning from Spain without any more injuries will be a win for City.
St. Pölten vs. Hammarby
Prediction: St. Pölten 0–3 Hammarby
Hammarby's only points in the Champions League so far are courtesy of a 2–0 home win over St. Pölten. With both teams now eliminated and heading for the winter break, I don't expect either to be at their best. However, Hammarby showed good resolve against Chelsea last week and will be the hungrier of the two to end on a positive note and firm up their third-place finish. If Hammarby scores early, St. Pölten's heads will drop, and a bigger scoreline will be on the cards.