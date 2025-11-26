Wrexham Make Championship Playoff Surge With Milestone Win Over Bristol City
After a slow start to the season, Wrexham suddenly find themselves just two points off the playoff places following their 2–0 win against Bristol City on Wednesday night.
Nathan Broadhead got the Red Dragons on the scoresheet in the 16th minute with a stunning right-footed strike from outside the box. The goal was the Welshman’s first in his last six appearances for Wrexham.
Phil Parkinson’s men sealed their first victory back from the November international window in style when George Thomason found the back of the net directly from a corner kick. The Olimpico goal in the 74th minute ensured the hosts collected all three points at the STōK Cae Ras.
The win puts Wrexham in 10th place of the Championship, with 25 points in 17 matches. The oldest club in Wales is just two points behind Preston North End in sixth place, which means it is only two points off of jumping in a playoff position.
Wrexham Extend League Unbeaten Run to Seven Matches
Wrexham have now strung together four home league victories in a row after it took over two months to secure a win at the STōK Cae Ras in their return to the Championship. The Red Dragons, though, have found their form in front of their loyal supporters, besting Oxford United, Coventry, Charlton and now Bristol City.
Even when they are not winning, Wrexham have grinded out draws away from home, relying on their disciplined defence to share points with Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town in their last three away fixtures in England’s second-tier.
In fact, Parkinson’s side last suffered a league defeat on Oct. 18 against Stoke City, nearly seven weeks ago.
Promotion to the Premier League once seemed like a fantasy for Wrexham, especially after they started the season winless in their first three matches. Yet the Red Dragons are slowly climbing up the standings and are now within striking distance of cracking the playoff places ahead of the holiday season.