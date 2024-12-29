Wrexham Earn Dramatic Last-Minute Win vs. Wigan To Go Second
Wrexham earned a dramatic 2-1 home victory against Wigan on Sunday afternoon, moving up to second in the League One table after Steven Fletcher's injury-time goal.
As the match entered its final stages, the 37-year-old excellently brought down James McClean's cross on his chest before volleying the ball past opposing goalkeeper Sam Tickle to score his third goal in four matches.
Fletcher's dramatic winner at the STōK Cae Ras preserves the Red Dragons' unbeaten home record in the league this season and extends the club's unbeaten run to eight matches.
Ryan Barnett gave Wrexham the lead in the 60th minute with a deflected strike before Wigan responded with a close-range header from Manchester United loanee Joe Hugill, which looked set to secure a draw for the visitors before Fletcher's late intervention.
This victory moved the Welsh club into second place in League One, one point clear of Wycombe Wanderers, whose 2-1 loss on Sunday away at Charlton allowed Wrexham to leapfrog them into the automatic promotion places.
Wrexham, led by manager Phil Parkinson, are seeking to achieve a third consecutive promotion this season that would take the club from the fifth tier of English football to the Championship, English football's second tier within the space of three years.
