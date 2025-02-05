Wrexham Roster 2025: Full Squad After January Signings
Wrexham A.F.C.'s remarkable rise continues in 2025 with the club strengthening their squad with hopes of another promotional campaign.
The Welsh club, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have eyes of earning promotion to the second tier of the English soccer pyramid. If Wrexham manage promotion once again, they'll be one step away from making it to the Premier League. To bolster their squad, Wrexham broke their club-record for a transfer by bringing in Reading's Sam Smith for a reported $1.2 million. As well, former Premier League striker, Jay Rodriguez, joined the side this January transfer window.
Here's a full breakdown of Wrexham's updated 2025 roster after the January transfer window including new signings.
Wrexham AFC 2025 Squad Breakdown
Manager
- Head of First-Team Operations: Adam Greaves-Smith
- Manager: Phil Parkinson
- Assistant Manager: Steve Parkin
- First-Team Coach: David Jones
- Goalkeeping Coach: Aidan Davison
- Head of Performance Medicine and Sports Science: Kevin Mulholland
- First Team Physiotherapist: Jonny Griffiths, Catherine Beattie
- First Team Sports Therapist: Ryan Murray, Ashley Paynter
- First Team Sports Scientist: Owen Jackson
- First Team Strength & Conditioning Coach: Richard Hill
- Performance Analyst: Kyle Crutchley, George Parkinson
- Kit Man: Iwan Pugh-Jones
- Club Doctor: Dr. James Edgerley
Goalkeepers
- Arthur Onkonkow - 1
- Callum Burton - 13
- Mark Howard - 21
- Luke MicNicholas - 31
- Bradley Foster - 32
- Liam Hall - 41
Defenders
- Lewis Brunt - 3
- Max Cleworth - 4
- Eoghan O'Connell - 5
- Jacob Mendy - 19
- Dan Scarr - 24
- Will Boyle - 25
- Aaron James - 34
- Harry Dean - 44
Midfielders
- Tom O'Conner - 6
- James McClean - 7 (captain)
- Andy Cannon - 8
- George Evans - 12
- George Dobson - 15
- Luke Bolton - 17
- Oliver Rathbone - 20
- Sebastian Revan - 23
- Ryan Barnett - 29
- Josh Adam - 33
- Matty James - 37
- Elliot Lee - 38
- Harry Ashfield - 45
- Ryan Longman - 47
Forwards
- Ollie Palmer - 9
- Paul Mullin - 10
- Jack Marriott - 11
- Jay Rodriguez - 16
- Mo Faal - 22
- Steven Fletcher - 26
- Sam Smith - 28
- Callum Edwards - 42
- James Rainbird - 43
Departures: Who Left Wrexham in January 2025
Here's the full list of players currently out on loan from Wrexham, the club's they're at and when they're expected to return:
Goalkeeper
- Luke McNicholas - Rochdale AFC until June 29, 2025
Midfielders
- Jordan Davies - Grimsby Town until June 29, 2025
Forwards
- Jake Bickerstaff - Altrincham FC until June 29, 2025
- Sam Dalby - Dundee United until June 29, 2025