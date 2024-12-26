Wrexham's Paul Mullin Scores Stunning Boxing Day Volley vs. Blackpool
Paul Mullin scored his second goal of the season for Wrexham in tremendous fashion.
Coming off two consecutive draws in League One, the Red Dragons were eager to celebrate the holiday with three points against Blackpool. Wrexham went down early after Ashley Fletcher found the back of the net just three minutes into the match, but who else but Mullin to find the equalizer for his side.
The 30-year-old bagged arguably the best goal of the season in the 24th minute. Ollie Palmer sent a header in the direction of Mullin, who controlled the ball with one touch of his right knee before rifling a left-footed volley into the top left corner of the net.
The stunning strike is exactly what Mullin needed in his return to the starting XI. The striker has struggled to find consistency and form this season after undergoing spinal surgery over the summer. After recording 24 goals in League Two last season, Mullin only managed one goal in League One before finding his second on Boxing Day.
In fact, the 30-year-old had only logged more than 25 minutes in four of his last 10 appearances over the last two months. Against Blackpool, though, Mullin played 85 minutes and looked like his old self again.
Mullin's equalizer got Wrexham back into the match before Steven Fletcher bagged the winner from the spot in the 88th minute, securing all three points for Phil Parkinson's side. The Red Dragons now sit in third place in the League One standings, just three points behind Birmingham City.