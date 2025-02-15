Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 30 Games
Wrexham's spot in the standings is improving as the Red Dragons eye promotion to the EFL Championship.
Wrexham defeated Northampton Town in EFL League One action on Saturday, Feb. 15 moving to 58 points. The result solidified their spot in third place as they chase down Wycombe for a direct promotional spot. The gap to Birmingham is likely too large at this point in the season given Wrexham trail the side by eight points and the leaders have two games in hand.
Here's a look at the top six in the EFL League One table as Wrexham completed 30 games.
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1
Birmingham City
66
28
2
Wycombe Wanderers
59
29
3
Wrexham
58
30
4
Stockport County
54
31
5
Charlton Athletic
50
30
6
Huddersfield Town
49
29
If Wycombe drop points in their next game against Crawley Town, the gap could be as small as one point. Wrexham's goal is promotion one way or the other, but doing so through the top two places avoids a stressful playoff scenario. Wrexham still have to play Wycombe this season, currently scheduled for Mar. 15, which will be a must-watch game for fans as we get down to the business end of the season.
Wrexham's Next Five Games
- Wrexham vs. Leyton Orient (H) - Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2:45 p.m. ET
- Mansfield Town vs. Wrexham (A) - Sunday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. ET
- Wrexham vs. Peterborough (H) - Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2:30 p.m. ET (Football League Trophy)
- Wrexham vs. Bolton (H) - Saturday, Mar. 1, 7:30 a.m. ET
- Huddersfield Town vs. Wrexham (A) - Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2:45 p.m. ET