Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 30 Games

The Red Dragons comfortably sit third in the League One table with eyes on securing direct promotion to the Championship.

Max Mallow

Wrexham's goal of promotion to the EFL Championship is well within sight.
Wrexham's goal of promotion to the EFL Championship is well within sight. / IMAGO/Visionhaus

Wrexham's spot in the standings is improving as the Red Dragons eye promotion to the EFL Championship.

Wrexham defeated Northampton Town in EFL League One action on Saturday, Feb. 15 moving to 58 points. The result solidified their spot in third place as they chase down Wycombe for a direct promotional spot. The gap to Birmingham is likely too large at this point in the season given Wrexham trail the side by eight points and the leaders have two games in hand.

Here's a look at the top six in the EFL League One table as Wrexham completed 30 games.



Place

Team

Points

Games Played

1

Birmingham City

66

28

2

Wycombe Wanderers

59

29

3

Wrexham

58

30

4

Stockport County

54

31

5

Charlton Athletic

50

30

6

Huddersfield Town

49

29

If Wycombe drop points in their next game against Crawley Town, the gap could be as small as one point. Wrexham's goal is promotion one way or the other, but doing so through the top two places avoids a stressful playoff scenario. Wrexham still have to play Wycombe this season, currently scheduled for Mar. 15, which will be a must-watch game for fans as we get down to the business end of the season.

Wrexham's Next Five Games

  • Wrexham vs. Leyton Orient (H) - Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Mansfield Town vs. Wrexham (A) - Sunday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. ET
  • Wrexham vs. Peterborough (H) - Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2:30 p.m. ET (Football League Trophy)
  • Wrexham vs. Bolton (H) - Saturday, Mar. 1, 7:30 a.m. ET
  • Huddersfield Town vs. Wrexham (A) - Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2:45 p.m. ET


MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated Soccer. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

