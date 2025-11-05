Wrexham Star Involved in Parking Lot Fight With Rival Fan
Wrexham star James McClean admitted he threw a punch at a Cardiff City fan prior to the Red Dragons’ recent Carabao Cup clash with their arch rivals.
Hardly anything went right for Phil Parkinson’s men at the STōK Cae Ras on Tuesday, Oct. 28. A poor first half from the hosts was ultimately the difference in what wound up being a 2–1 defeat to an underdog Cardiff, ending Wrexham’s Carabao Cup hopes.
Before the match pitting north and south Wales against each other even kicked off, McClean was at the centre of an altercation with a group of rival fans. The midfielder confirmed to talkSPORT that he “confronted” four Cardiff supporters in the cark park before he took a swing at one of them.
“Somehow, there were four male Cardiff fans, also late 20s, early 30s. They recognised me, [and] immediately started running their mouths off at me. I ignored the first jibe. The second, I responded to, and I confronted them about it,” McClean explained.
“Words were said. One of them, a tall chap with glasses, made a hostile move towards me... I’m in my workplace and I feel I should never feel threatened in that workplace.
“So instead, I wasn’t waiting for him to make the first swing. So I did. Four men, one of me.”
McClean was an unused substitute in Wrexham’s defeat against Cardiff and again last weekend in the team’s thrilling victory against Coventry. The 36-year-old was not included in Parkinson’s squad against Portsmouth on Wednesday evening, which ended in a goalless draw, leaving Wrexham 14th in the EFL Championship after winning just four of 14 games since returning to the second tier.
“People need to understand just because we play football doesn’t mean people can try and take liberties without their actions having consequences,” McClean added.
“That was it. Nothing further happened. And the situation was dealt with. I hope that helps.”
Wrexham Release Statement on McClean Incident
Now that McClean confirmed his involvement in the car park confrontation, a spokesperson from Wrexham released a statement regarding the matter.
“Wrexham AFC are aware of an incident involving a first-team player and a visiting supporter ahead of our match against Cardiff City, which has been reported to the relevant authorities,” the club spokesperson told Daily Mail Sport.
“We will be making no further comment on the matter at this stage.”