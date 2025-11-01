Why Wrexham’s Statement Win Over Coventry Was So Unique
Kieffer Moore played hero for Wrexham on Friday night, lifting the Red Dragons to a 3–2 victory over Coventry City with a perfect hat trick.
Just three days after a disappointing Carabao Cup exit to rivals Cardiff City, Wrexham faced the tough task of going against the unbeaten league-leaders. With criticism and pressure mounting on both Phil Parkinson and his men, the Hollywood outfit delivered a statement win that featured a rare accomplishment.
At age 33, Moore bagged all three of Wrexham’s goals, scoring the first with his right foot, the second with his head and the third with his left foot. What made the perfect hat trick even more impressive was that Josh Windass assisted each goal.
Moore opened the scoring for the hosts at the hour-mark, poking home a right-footed shot to bring his side level. Nine minutes later, the Welshman bagged the go-ahead goal with a well-placed header that beat Coventry goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.
Then, it was a left-footed strike from a narrow angle in the 83rd minute that sealed Moore’s perfect hat trick. The striker had not scored three in a match since Aug. 2018.
Coventry pulled one back on the cusp of stoppage time, but it was not enough to deny Wrexham a magical win under the lights at the STōK Cae Ras.
Parkinson, Wrexham Bask in ‘Statement’ Win
Friday night’s victory over Coventry catapulted Wrexham into 12th place. After a poor start to their Championship return, the oldest club in Wales have now suffered just one league defeat in their last eight matches.
To close out October, they managed a gritty 1–1 draw with second-place Middlesbrough and then handed the league-leaders their first defeat of the season, earning high praise from Parkinson.
“It’s definitely a statement performance and win for us,” the Wrexham boss said following the victory. “Not a statement to anyone else, but for ourselves. I said after the Middlesbrough game that it should give us even more belief because it’s been growing.
“We’ve had some terrific performances, but I’m very pleased because this was against an excellent side. If you look at Coventry’s stats, not just the wins, they’re at the top of everything. They’ve got players in a really good vein of form at the moment,” Parkinson added.
Wrexham will hope to carry their momentum to Fratton Park, where they are set to clash with Portsmouth on Wednesday, Nov. 6.