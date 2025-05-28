X Reacts As Chelsea Defeat Real Betis to Secure Conference League Title
Chelsea are UEFA Conference League champions, just the fourth club to claim the trophy in the competition’s fledgling history.
Technically, they are the joint-record Conference League winners, but so too is every former winner given that a club is yet to triumph more than once.
This was very much a cliched game of two halves. Real Betis were the better side until halftime, until Enzo Maresca switched things up for Chelsea with key substitutions and the Blues came storming through in the second half to ultimately win 4-1.
Fans from England and Spain arrived in the picturesque Polish city of Wrocław in sizeable numbers, hoping to support their respective teams.
Ahead of kick-off, fans around the world rejoiced at the sight of Michail Antonio in the stadium. The veteran West Ham United forward was in a near-fatal car crash six months ago.
When it came to the actual game, it didn't take long for Betis to go in front. Nine minutes.
33-year-old Isco, released by Real Madrid in 2022, with the assist.
Enzo Fernández led the comeback early in the second half.
But it was all about Cole Palmer, who assisted both the equaliser and the go-ahead goal.
Jadon Sancho got the third, but it still isn’t fully known where he will be playing next season...
...and a fourth from Moisés Caicedo, notwithstanding the rest of his performance.
It might only be the Conference League, but the fulltime whistle brought scenes of jubilation.
After securing Champions League football, Enzo Maresca has delivered a trophy in his first season.
He will also imminently be going for two.
This was the full UEFA set for Chelsea too.
Overall, a record-breaking season for all of England.