‘No Surprise’—Xabi Alonso Compares Real Madrid Breakout Star to Club Legend
Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso has admitted striker Gonzalo García has reminded him of the great Raúl González during his breakout Club World Cup campaign.
The 21-year-old, prolific at youth level for Madrid, earned a handful of appearances last season under former manager Carlo Ancelotti. But his career has reached new heights this summer under Alonso, who has turned to García as his starting striker in the absence of the unwell Kylian Mbappé.
García scored in group games against both Al Hilal and Red Bull Salzburg, either side of an assist in the victory over Mexico’s Pachuca, evidently reminding Alonso of one of the greatest strikers in club history.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
“I’ve followed the Castilla a lot, not just him,” Alonso told the media. “To be honest, what he does isn’t a surprise. He did it many times for the Castilla.
“He’s a typical No.9 who knows how to wait for his opportunity and moves well. He reminds me of Raúl, always in the right position, waiting for the opportunity, getting chances and fighting for them. I’m very happy for him, and we need more of him.”
With Mbappé inevitably set to reclaim his spot in Madrid’s starting lineup when he eventually returns from a bout of gastroenteritis, questions have been asked as to whether García will depart on loan or remain as part of Alonso’s squad next season.
“There are no decisions regarding the start of the 2025–26 season... we’re focused on the Club World Cup with who we have. The Club World Cup tells you things, but there’s no decision.”
For García, the young striker is not thinking about the future and is instead looking to live in the moment.
“It’s a dream to be here, to be able to play minutes in this shirt, which means everything to me,” he proclaimed. “It’s truly a dream come true.
“I hope to score many more goals in this shirt. Now I’m enjoying this experience to the fullest.”
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article