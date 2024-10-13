Yunus Musah Scores First Goal of Mauricio Pochettino USMNT Era
The U.S. men's national team era under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino got off to a solid start against Panama in an international friendly.
AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah opened the scoring in the early on in the second half to give the Stars and Stripes 1–0 lead. Musah capped off an impressive team move by the USMNT down the left-hand side that featured several quick passes between Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson and Antonee Robinson.
Musah made a darting run to the center of the box to tap home Pulisic's cross. The 49th minute strike was Musah's first goal for the USMNT in his 42nd appearance.
Although the showdown at Q2 Stadium was a non-competitive friendly, the USMNT were eager to get one back over its CONCACAF foes. Panama is unbeaten against the USMNT in its last two matches, toppling the Stars and Stripes 2–1 in the 2024 Copa América group stage and winning on penalty kicks in the 2023 Gold Cup semi finals.