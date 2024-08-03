Zlatan Ibrahimović Comically Explained What Position He'd Play in Baseball
The New York Yankees had a special guest in attendance for Friday night's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, as Swedish soccer legend Zlatan Ibrahimović paid a visit to Yankee Stadium.
Ibrahimović was interviewed on the field by YES Network's Meredith Marakovits before the game, which was delayed due to inclement weather. During their one-on-one, she asked the 42-year-old about how he thinks he'd fare on a baseball field, and what position he thinks he'd play.
Ibrahimović said it was the first time he was watching baseball—in person or on television—so it would be a new experience for him.
In classic Zlatan fashion, with a big grin on his face, he comically told Marakovits that he was purely interested in hitting homers.
"I think I would be the one who does the home runs. Easy. I would do a home run every game," said Ibrahimović.
If there's anything Ibrahimović has never lacked, it's confidence. Despite likely having never swung a baseball bat against live pitching, the Swede made clear that he would be swinging for the fences on a nightly basis if he was in MLB.
Ibrahimović also mentioned that he'd heard stories about Aaron Judge and the power he possesses at the plate, as well as his large stature.
"I've heard a lot of stories, so I'm excited to meet him. They say he's my size, if not bigger. That's good, because I'm not used to, in my world, seeing my size," he joked.