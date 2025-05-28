SI

2025 WCWS TV Schedule and Streaming Guide: How to Watch Every Game

Here's how to tune in to the exciting tournament.

Madison Williams

Oklahoma starting pitcher Kierston Deal celebrates after Game 2 of an NCAA super regional.
Oklahoma starting pitcher Kierston Deal celebrates after Game 2 of an NCAA super regional. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Women's College World Series will host the eight teams that won in super regionals to advance to the main stage at Devon Park in Oklahoma City starting this week.

Will Oklahoma be able to win a fifth consecutive WCWS title? Or is a spoiler set to come along and break up the Sooners’ dynastic run?

Here's what you need to know about the WCWS before the event starts on May 29.

WCWS 2025 TV Schedule Overview

Start Date: Thursday, May 29

End Date: Thursday, June 5 or Friday, June 6

The first four games of the WCWS will be played on Thursday, May 29.

From there, the winners of those four games will face each other, and the losers will play each other. It's a double-elimination tournament, meaning the teams would need to lose two games in the main draw in order to be taken out of the tournament. The eight-team field is split into two double-elimination brackets, and the winners of the two brackets meet in the best of-three finals. The format is explained more here.

The championship finals will be a best-of-three series, meaning the WCWS will either end on Thursday, June 5 if a team wins the first two games or it will end on Friday, June 6 if a Game 3 is needed.

The WCWS will be broadcast amongst ESPN channels and ABC. Fans will be able to stream the games on ESPN+ as well.

Full Day-by-Day Broadcast Schedule

Date

Game

Time (ET)

Channel

Thursday, May 29

Game 1: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 3 Florida

12 p.m.

ESPN

Game 2: No. 7 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Oklahoma

2:30 p.m.

ESPN

Game 3: Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Texas Tech

7 p.m.

ESPN2

Game 4: No. 16 Oregon vs. No. 9 UCLA

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2

Friday, May 30

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

7 p.m.

ESPN2

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2

Saturday, May 31

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

3 p.m.

ABC

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

7 p.m.

ESPN

Sunday, June 1

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8

3 p.m.

ABC

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7

7 p.m.

ESPNU

Monday, June 2

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9

12 p.m.

ESPN

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9

2:30 p.m.

ESPN (if necessary)

Game 13: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10

7 p.m.

ESPN2

Game 14: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 (if necessary)

Wednesday, June 4

Game 1 Championship Final

8 p.m.

ESPN

Thursday, June 5

Game 2 Championship Final

8 p.m.

ESPN

Friday, June 6

Game 3 Championship Final

8 p.m.

ESPN (if necessary)

How to Stream WCWS 2025 Online

The games will be streamed on ESPN+ along with broadcasted live on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ABC, as listed in the schedule above.

Fans can also access ESPN channels on streaming services such as Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Fubo, which all offer free trials and subscriptions for purchase.

Fans can purchase the Hulu, ESPN+, Disney+ Bundle in order to access two of the available streaming services for the WCWS.

Tips for Watching WCWS Live

For fans who want to learn more about the WCWS while watching the games live, the NCAA and AT&T is presenting a Women's College World Series App. There's information about viewing the games on television or on streaming, and fans can be notified with game alerts. There's also information for fans attending the WCWS in Oklahoma City in regards to park details.





Published
