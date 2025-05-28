2025 WCWS TV Schedule and Streaming Guide: How to Watch Every Game
The Women's College World Series will host the eight teams that won in super regionals to advance to the main stage at Devon Park in Oklahoma City starting this week.
Will Oklahoma be able to win a fifth consecutive WCWS title? Or is a spoiler set to come along and break up the Sooners’ dynastic run?
Here's what you need to know about the WCWS before the event starts on May 29.
WCWS 2025 TV Schedule Overview
Start Date: Thursday, May 29
End Date: Thursday, June 5 or Friday, June 6
The first four games of the WCWS will be played on Thursday, May 29.
From there, the winners of those four games will face each other, and the losers will play each other. It's a double-elimination tournament, meaning the teams would need to lose two games in the main draw in order to be taken out of the tournament. The eight-team field is split into two double-elimination brackets, and the winners of the two brackets meet in the best of-three finals. The format is explained more here.
The championship finals will be a best-of-three series, meaning the WCWS will either end on Thursday, June 5 if a team wins the first two games or it will end on Friday, June 6 if a Game 3 is needed.
The WCWS will be broadcast amongst ESPN channels and ABC. Fans will be able to stream the games on ESPN+ as well.
Full Day-by-Day Broadcast Schedule
Date
Game
Time (ET)
Channel
Thursday, May 29
Game 1: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 3 Florida
12 p.m.
ESPN
Game 2: No. 7 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Oklahoma
2:30 p.m.
ESPN
Game 3: Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Texas Tech
7 p.m.
ESPN2
Game 4: No. 16 Oregon vs. No. 9 UCLA
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2
Friday, May 30
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
7 p.m.
ESPN2
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2
Saturday, May 31
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
3 p.m.
ABC
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
7 p.m.
ESPN
Sunday, June 1
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8
3 p.m.
ABC
Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7
7 p.m.
ESPNU
Monday, June 2
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9
12 p.m.
ESPN
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9
2:30 p.m.
ESPN (if necessary)
Game 13: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10
7 p.m.
ESPN2
Game 14: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 (if necessary)
Wednesday, June 4
Game 1 Championship Final
8 p.m.
ESPN
Thursday, June 5
Game 2 Championship Final
8 p.m.
ESPN
Friday, June 6
Game 3 Championship Final
8 p.m.
ESPN (if necessary)
How to Stream WCWS 2025 Online
The games will be streamed on ESPN+ along with broadcasted live on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ABC, as listed in the schedule above.
Fans can also access ESPN channels on streaming services such as Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Fubo, which all offer free trials and subscriptions for purchase.
Fans can purchase the Hulu, ESPN+, Disney+ Bundle in order to access two of the available streaming services for the WCWS.
Tips for Watching WCWS Live
For fans who want to learn more about the WCWS while watching the games live, the NCAA and AT&T is presenting a Women's College World Series App. There's information about viewing the games on television or on streaming, and fans can be notified with game alerts. There's also information for fans attending the WCWS in Oklahoma City in regards to park details.