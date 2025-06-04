SI

Full 2025 Women's College World Series Finals Schedule

The college softball season has reached its coda.

NiJaree Canady celebrates during Texas Tech's game against Oklahoma.
On Feb. 7, 309 teams took the field for the start of the college softball season—each harboring dreams of Oklahoma City.

Now, nearly four months later, just two remain. Beginning Wednesday, Texas and Texas Tech will square off in the finals of the Women's College World Series.

The matchup is fascinating. In one dugout will sit the Longhorns—eight-time qualifiers for the Women's College World Series and, though they lack a softball national championship, the definition of "old money" in college sports. In the other will sit a Red Raiders team that lured their star—pitcher NiJaree Canady—with a $1 million NIL offer; the nouveau riche squad has just eight NCAA tournament appearances to its name.

This is without question the most high-profile athletic matchup in Texas Tech and Texas's underrated rivalry since the latter bolted for the SEC. Here's a look at the schedule for the series.

2025 Women's College World Series Finals Schedule

GAME NUMBER

TEAMS

DATE

TIME

CHANNEL

1

No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Texas

June 4

8 ET

ESPN

2

No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Texas

June 5

8 ET

ESPN

3 (if necessary)

No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Texas

June 6

8 ET

ESPN

All three games will air at 8 ET (7 CT in Oklahoma City). They are scheduled to take place on three successive days, and ESPN will show them on television.

Now, here's a quick look at both teams' path to the championship.

How Texas Reached the 2025 Women's College World Series Finals

ROUND

OPPONENT

RESULT

Austin Regional

Eastern Illinois

W 10–2 (5 innings)

Austin Regional

Michigan

W 16–4 (5 innings)

Austin Regional

UCF

W 9–0

Austin Super Regional

Clemson

L 7–4

Austin Super Regional

Clemson

W 7–5 (10 innings)

Austin Super Regional

Clemson

W 6–5

Women's College World Series

Florida

W 3–0

Women's College World Series

Oklahoma

W 4–2

Women's College World Series

Tennessee

W 2–0

The Longhorns breezed through their home regional, never seriously encountering a challenge. The Super Regional was a different matter. Underdog Clemson surprised Texas in Game 1 before the Longhorns pulled out a thrilling Game 2 in 10 innings. Texas held off the Tigers in Game 3 and has largely cruised ever since, giving up just two runs in the Women's College World Series.

How Texas Tech Reached the 2025 Women's College World Series Finals

ROUND

OPPONENT

RESULT

Lubbock Regional

Brown

W 6–0

Lubbock Regional

Mississippi State

W 10–1 (6 innings)

Lubbock Regional

Mississippi State

W 9–6

Tallahassee Super Regional

Florida State

W 3–0

Tallahassee Super Regional

Florida State

W 2–1

Women's College World Series

Ole Miss

W 1–0

Women's College World Series

UCLA

W 3–1

Women's College World Series

Oklahoma

W 3–2

After a smooth regional in West Texas, the Red Raiders have faced white-knuckle affair after white-knuckle affair en route to their first Women's College World Series finals. Canady completely neutralized Florida State's offense in the Super Regionals, and opened World Series play with a two-hit shutout against Ole MIss. Texas Tech's crowning moment as a program thus far came against Oklahoma, as first baseman Lauren Allred's walk-off sacrifice fly knocked out the four-time defending national champions.

