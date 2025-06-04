Full 2025 Women's College World Series Finals Schedule
On Feb. 7, 309 teams took the field for the start of the college softball season—each harboring dreams of Oklahoma City.
Now, nearly four months later, just two remain. Beginning Wednesday, Texas and Texas Tech will square off in the finals of the Women's College World Series.
The matchup is fascinating. In one dugout will sit the Longhorns—eight-time qualifiers for the Women's College World Series and, though they lack a softball national championship, the definition of "old money" in college sports. In the other will sit a Red Raiders team that lured their star—pitcher NiJaree Canady—with a $1 million NIL offer; the nouveau riche squad has just eight NCAA tournament appearances to its name.
This is without question the most high-profile athletic matchup in Texas Tech and Texas's underrated rivalry since the latter bolted for the SEC. Here's a look at the schedule for the series.
2025 Women's College World Series Finals Schedule
GAME NUMBER
TEAMS
DATE
TIME
CHANNEL
1
No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Texas
June 4
8 ET
ESPN
2
No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Texas
June 5
8 ET
ESPN
3 (if necessary)
No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Texas
June 6
8 ET
ESPN
All three games will air at 8 ET (7 CT in Oklahoma City). They are scheduled to take place on three successive days, and ESPN will show them on television.
Now, here's a quick look at both teams' path to the championship.
How Texas Reached the 2025 Women's College World Series Finals
ROUND
OPPONENT
RESULT
Austin Regional
Eastern Illinois
W 10–2 (5 innings)
Austin Regional
Michigan
W 16–4 (5 innings)
Austin Regional
UCF
W 9–0
Austin Super Regional
Clemson
L 7–4
Austin Super Regional
Clemson
W 7–5 (10 innings)
Austin Super Regional
Clemson
W 6–5
Women's College World Series
Florida
W 3–0
Women's College World Series
Oklahoma
W 4–2
Women's College World Series
Tennessee
W 2–0
The Longhorns breezed through their home regional, never seriously encountering a challenge. The Super Regional was a different matter. Underdog Clemson surprised Texas in Game 1 before the Longhorns pulled out a thrilling Game 2 in 10 innings. Texas held off the Tigers in Game 3 and has largely cruised ever since, giving up just two runs in the Women's College World Series.
How Texas Tech Reached the 2025 Women's College World Series Finals
ROUND
OPPONENT
RESULT
Lubbock Regional
Brown
W 6–0
Lubbock Regional
Mississippi State
W 10–1 (6 innings)
Lubbock Regional
Mississippi State
W 9–6
Tallahassee Super Regional
Florida State
W 3–0
Tallahassee Super Regional
Florida State
W 2–1
Women's College World Series
Ole Miss
W 1–0
Women's College World Series
UCLA
W 3–1
Women's College World Series
Oklahoma
W 3–2
After a smooth regional in West Texas, the Red Raiders have faced white-knuckle affair after white-knuckle affair en route to their first Women's College World Series finals. Canady completely neutralized Florida State's offense in the Super Regionals, and opened World Series play with a two-hit shutout against Ole MIss. Texas Tech's crowning moment as a program thus far came against Oklahoma, as first baseman Lauren Allred's walk-off sacrifice fly knocked out the four-time defending national champions.