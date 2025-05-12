Boston University Softball Had a Hilarious Reaction Facing Off Against Oklahoma
The postseason is upon us for college sports that play through the spring, and that means it’s time for some bracket reveals.
While the Selection Sunday of March Madness gets the most attention when it comes to this type of postseason announcement, other sports across college athletics have adopted a similar tradition of televising their selection shows, and the results are, predictably, phenomenal.
One delightful moment stemmed from Sunday’s reveal of the upcoming softball postseason. The Boston Terriers, champions of the Patriot League, had cameras on them when they realized that their first challege of the playoffs would come against powerhouse Oklahoma.
There were immediate cheers, before a sudden realization, and a few shocked “surrender cobras.”
The Sooners’ softball program is currently on one of the most dominant runs in all of collegiate athletics, and will look to once again reach the Women’s College World Series this year as four-time defending champions.
The Terriers will undoubtedly have their work cut out for them as they open Regionals on Friday against the Sooners. If it’s any consolation, it is a double-elimination tournament.