Oklahoma Softball Captures Fourth Straight National Championship With Sweep of Texas
University of Oklahoma softball captured its fourth straight Women's College World Series title, and eighth overall, with an 8-4 victory over rival Texas to win the championship series via sweep 2-0 on Thursday night.
The Sooners used a timely go-ahead three-run double in the bottom of the fourth from junior first baseman Cydney Sanders to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead. Texas cut the Oklahoma lead to one in the top of the sixth, but an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning by Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman, followed by a two-run single by Ella Parker put the game out of reach.
Oklahoma used five pitchers—the most in a championship finals game in WCWS history per ESPN, to hold the Texas offense at bay.
Oklahoma's eight national championships is tied for the second-most in NCAA history with Arizona, and trails only UCLA, who has 12 softball national titles.