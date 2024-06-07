SI

Oklahoma Softball Captures Fourth Straight National Championship With Sweep of Texas

Mike McDaniel

Oklahoma outfielder Jayda Coleman (24) celebrates a single next to Texas' Katie Stewart (20) in the first inning during Game 2 of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series Championship Series game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June, 6, 2024. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY

University of Oklahoma softball captured its fourth straight Women's College World Series title, and eighth overall, with an 8-4 victory over rival Texas to win the championship series via sweep 2-0 on Thursday night.

The Sooners used a timely go-ahead three-run double in the bottom of the fourth from junior first baseman Cydney Sanders to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead. Texas cut the Oklahoma lead to one in the top of the sixth, but an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning by Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman, followed by a two-run single by Ella Parker put the game out of reach.

Oklahoma used five pitchers—the most in a championship finals game in WCWS history per ESPN, to hold the Texas offense at bay.

Oklahoma's eight national championships is tied for the second-most in NCAA history with Arizona, and trails only UCLA, who has 12 softball national titles.

